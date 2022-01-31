Queen Elizabeth II, Drake And Other Famous People Born In The Year Of The Tiger

The Chinese lunar calendar is represented by 12 animals, each defining unique personalities and traits. The year 2022 is the Year of the Tiger — one of the most charismatic of the 12.

As such people born under this sign have a commanding personality, are steadfast and resilient. At the same time, they are also analytical and composed.

The traits of the ‘tiger’ are reflected in some of the famous people born in the Year of the Tiger such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Michelle Yeoh, Usain Bolt and Queen Elizabeth II. Each of these famous personalities are renowned for their focus within their field of work and beyond.

It is safe to say that, staying true to its name, the people born in the Year of the Tiger have been dominating their respective fields.

Like other years of the Chinese zodiac system, the Year of the Tiger comes every 12 years, usually starting in February. Previous years include 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, and 2010. The next Year of the Tiger is 2034.