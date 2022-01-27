A UK Company Wants To Build A Film Studio In Space

If things go as planned by Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE), a film studio will be launched in space in December 2024.

SEE is the company that is reportedly co-producing an upcoming space film, starring Tom Cruise. According to reports, the company also aims to launch a sports arena.

The UK-based company announced on 20 January 2022 that it is in talks with Houston-based company Axiom to build the module.

Read on to know more about the proposed space film studio

A module to be attached to ISS

SEE, a company co-founded by Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky, plans to build a module that would include a sports and an entertainment arena. Named SEE-1, the module will then be launched into space and connected to the Axiom Station, the commercial wing of the International Space Station (ISS).

Axiom plans to connect its own module, Axiom Station, to the ISS in September 2024, which will then be followed by SEE-1 two months later. Reports say that Axiom Station will separate from the ISS in 2028.

According to CNBC, SEE described the module as “the world’s ﬁrst content and entertainment studios and multipurpose arena in space.”

The module will allow filmmakers, artists and other creators to make their content in microgravity in the low-earth orbit (LEO) around 400 km above Earth.

The Cruise film that’ll be shot in space

In 2020, Jim Bridenstine, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) administrator, had confirmed that the space agency is working with Cruise on a film aboard the ISS.

“NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality,” Bridenstine tweeted.

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

Though Cruise has been tight-lipped about the film, The Guardian reports that the actor and director Doug Liman will be sent to the ISS in 2022 to begin shooting.

It will be the second film to be shot in space after the filming of a Russian movie, The Challenge, in ISS in October 2021.

(Main and Featured images: NASA/Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.