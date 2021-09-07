According to research, worldwide power consumption is set to double by 2050. This places an even greater urgency on green energy sources becoming available to the masses. However scientists and researchers from across the globe have identified some sources of renewable energy most likely to be powering our homes in the near future.

Believe it or not, it seems that everything from poo to jellyfish to seaweed and cows could play their part.

Speaking to the energy experts at money.co.uk, scientists reveal some promising ideas. Imagine dancing in your kitchen to power your kettle or using the waste from your bathroom to power your shower. Although sounding more like science fiction than science fact, work is underway to make these renewable energy sources a reality.

How we produce and consume energy will shape the future of our planet. Experts warn the clock is ticking; drastically reduce our carbon impact or face the consequences. Naturally, the need for alternative sources of energy is undeniable.

Recognising the urgency, governments are channeling significant investments into research projects across the globe trialing unconventional energy usage solutions. The goal is to ultimately provide cheap, green energy plans to the masses.

Although some of these innovations do sound bizarre there is no denying that the need for renewable energy is more important than ever. These are some of innovative alternative energy sources in development right now.

(Main and featured image: Riccardo Annandale/Unsplash)