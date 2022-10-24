Trick or treat! It’s that time of the year once again, when ghosts and ghouls roam the streets.
Yes, it’s the season of spookiness, and we’re already dying to get out. Let’s see what events we have in the crystal ball, as we’d rather not leave the house at all than to not be on theme. If you’re going to be in Bangkok, these Halloween parties are a must-have on your itinerary.
You’re never too old to go trick-or-treating, or playing dress up and these events are just full of treats for the souls, provided they haven’t been sold already. From pirates and serial killers to insane asylum seekers, get ready to rent some costumes and party till the vampires go to bed in Bangkok for Halloween 2022.
9 Halloween events to attend in Bangkok this October 2022
Sing Sing is already known for their parties, and for Halloween, they’re turning it up to 11. Music by Joe Gradante, Fred Canal, and Lazykay—get ready to light the floor on fire. They’re also daring guests to dress up and disguise themselves to outplay the characters of the maison. Are you up for it?
Freaks of the night are invited to come dance with the Bangkok Invaders crew for one night only. With DJ ONO, DJ Buddha, and DJ Arm with MC Calo doing what they do best, you’re going to have a bloody good time. Their dress code is “dress to kill”—we don’t know what that means, but we already have an outfit for it.
Step into the haunted mansion underground with spine-tingling vibes—perfect for Halloween. The Abandoned Mansion bar is bringing exclusive performances, creative drinks inspired by infamous American gangsters of 1930s, and fabulous prizes to be won. Be in your best costumes, it’ll be worth it.
Dress up as your favourite furry alter ego and gallop up to Kimpton Maa-Lai’s rooftop bar that screams #goodvibesonly. They’re also serving spooky-themed cocktails specially crafted for the event, so dance the night away—just remember to tuck your tails!
The must-visit dining destination at the Anantara Riverside is also throwing a Halloween party. There are spooky-themed bites, drinks inspired by the grog, and music provided by the DJ till midnight. So giddy up—or whatever the pirates said I wasn’t there—and be ready to sail the high seas.
The Standard Bangkok, Mahanakhon is inviting us to live a little, and sin a lot with them at their Halloween Party. There will be parlour games, tarot reading, and special prizes for the best halloween costumes. If you’re in need of a little help, MAC Cosmetics are setting up shop with professionals ready to bring your look to life.
It’s a spooktacular event for the whole family. The beloved brunch spot Siri House is throwing a children-focused afternoon, with face painting, fun games, and movie screenings of classic children’s Halloween movies. Also, guys, cmon, they’re showing Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit and that movie is even fun for us.
After a two-year hiatus, one of the biggest parties at Havana Social is back with a bloody bang. Halloween cocktails specially crafted for the event are provided by the bar team, DJ Vadim is behind the station for some frighteningly sexy Latin beats, and a costume contest ensues with the best dressed winning a bottle of spirits.
Smart name aside, Cagette is featuring five wines from their sommelier’s exclusive selection, with one complimentary drink and snack. It’s THB 990, but if you dress up in your best Halloween costume, it’s just THB 690. It can’t get sweeter than that.