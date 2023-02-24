It’s official: H&M x Mugler are collaborating. It’s a collab we never included in our bingo card, but we love to see it. Here are some of the best memes and reactions people had online.

Who would have thought we would be buying Mugler quite so soon? And off the rack from H&M, no less? It seems like people have differing opinions on the matter. It’s not every day you see a luxury fashion brand collab with a retailer meant for the mass market. Whether it’s still luxury or not, the jury is still out, but we already know we’ll have our credit cards ready.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Tandem x Visuals/Unsplash]

H&M x Mugler: Memes and reactions on social media

Did Emily (of Paris) think of this?

Oh he would never. Trust.

Mugler x H&M seems like a slap in the face to Thierry. — HEATED (@Binzbysolange) February 22, 2023

OH MY GOD YOU DIDN’T

Mugler x H&M makes sense to me because Cadwallader looks like he’s been designing for H&M for several years now. — chloe iris (@chloeikennedy) February 22, 2023

Now any queen can wear Mugler onto the main stage

Mass production will make that fabric snap crackle and pop babes

H&M x Mugler. Hmmmm?

Please just don’t do the bodysuit thing. We, the masses, are tired. — Prince of Egypt (@JayTBull) February 22, 2023

Hope they’re doing Jimmy Choo x Shein soon

My morals leaving my body to buy H&M x Mugler and support fast fashion pic.twitter.com/hRTZsUPXfy — mizge (@mihailo____) February 22, 2023

If it’s just a line of bodysuits I swear to god

Me shopping the Mugler x H&M collab, where are my morals pic.twitter.com/OfekcOJ9ib — Deep Impact Crier (@deepimpactcrier) February 22, 2023

Now THIS is the key to my wallet

Let's Discuss: H&M x Meg Thee x Mugler pic.twitter.com/dCHZZ5FjdD — Sneaker Deals | SneakersCheaper.com | DeadLaced (@DeadLaced) February 22, 2023

And lastly, we leave you with this thought…

Not far fetched for what Mugler has become. I wonder how/if the beauty side will come into the fold on this since they’re under L’Oreal’s ownership — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) February 22, 2023

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore