Known as one of the world’s oldest holidays, Halloween is celebrated every year with much joy and enthusiasm on 31 October in many countries. With origins that can be traced back to the Celtic festival of Samhain, which was celebrated predominantly in Britain and Ireland, Halloween — a contraction for All Hallows’ Eve — has gained immense popularity and has spread all over the world, including nations far east like South Korea.

K-pop stars have always wowed the world with their charisma — be it their music, fashion, films and TV shows or beauty products. While the Korean wave, or Hallyu, has taken the world by storm, some of your favourite K-pop stars like to go all out with their costumes last Halloween.

Here’s how some of the K-pop stars celebrated Halloween last year. Going by the colourful costumes and edgy make-up, it will be interesting to see what looks they come up with this year. You can also take a leaf or two out of their books for your Halloween inspiration to dress up for this season.

BTS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BigHit Music Updates (@bighit_ent)



The “Butter” hitmakers stole the hearts of many in 2020 by draping a white piece of cloth over them to resemble ghosts. They added an edge to their ghost-like costumes by wearing some cool and colourful sunglasses.

The band was also seen in another picture where they were dressed casually, posing for the camera and wishing everyone a happy Halloween. Both the pictures had the boy band members holding Halloween-themed decorations.

TXT

Another band that stole the show last year with their Halloween fashion was the all-boy group TXT, with its members looking dapper in suits.

Apart from looking crisp and neat, the band also completed filming the Halloween version for the song “We Lost The Summer”.

Sunmi

Last year, the South Korean hitmaker gave her followers a double treat dressed as Maleficent and Kaonashi (No-face from Hayao Miyazaki’s 2001 film Spirited Away).

She stole the show in black ensembles, complete with make-up to stay true to the character.

Momoland

Although the COVID-19 pandemic dampened the Halloween spirit last year, K-pop girl group Momoland managed to make the best of their time.

The group surprised fans with an online party. From Tinkerbell and Sailor Moon to Catwoman and Marilyn Monroe, the members of the band donned costumes of various characters from films and comic books to celebrate Halloween. Some also adorned the garb of characters from the game Among Us.

Dreamcatcher

The all-girl group, Dreamcatcher, enthralled their followers last year as they danced to the tunes of a K-zombie version of their song “Boca”. Members of the group looked scary in their unique costumes.

They chose the guise of zombies from the political horror thriller show, Kingdom. The K-pop stars completed their look with spooky make-up.

Gray

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAY | 그레이 (@callmegray)



K-pop singer and record producer Gray found his Halloween match in Toy Story’s Sheriff Woody. He looked adorable in his Instagram posts and fans couldn’t help gushing over him.

Lee Hi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이하이 (@leehi_hi)



Singer Lee Hi brought out the devil in her as she ringed in Halloween a bit earlier last year in a deep-red velvet ensemble. She completed the look with a choker necklace, red fishnet stockings and black platform heels. The post shared last year received many likes and comments from her followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@jiminxjamie)



She celebrated the occasion with her contemporary Jamie, who looked uber-cool in her black striped coat dress and boots.

EVERGLOW

These K-pop idols celebrated Halloween as they partied together last year. The group dressed up as some quirky female characters from different movies. The hot favourites surely had a gala time.

While Mia dressed up as Matilda, Onda as Harley Quinn, Aisha as Lara Croft and EU as Sarah Connor, Sihyeon looked flaming hot in the costume of Scarlet Witch and Yiren in Black Widow’s avatar.

In 2019, they marked the festival by dressing up as popular fairies and witches from films.

Ashley Choi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ash 빛나 (@ashleybchoi)



The K-pop singer from Ladies’ Code looked gorgeous during the 2019 Halloween festivities as she took her fashion game a notch higher by dressing up as Cruella.

She stole the show in a Dalmatian-print dress and red satin gloves. She completed her look with golden neckpieces and a toy dalmatian dog.

Imfact

Not to be left behind in terms of creativity and style, the boy band surprised their fans by donning costumes of a wide variety of characters, including Snow White, Poo (from Teletubbies), Joker and Harry Potter. Their costumes won hearts all over the internet.

Main and Featured image: Courtesy DREAMCATCHER/Facebook