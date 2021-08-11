After several weeks of intense competition, the summer games are finally over. And it was a sporting event not short of momentous occasions. Especially with these most inspiring moments from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were held in Japan from 23 July to 8 August 2021 after the postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the summer Olympics are taking place without spectators, the enthusiasm of the athletes is beyond measure. Defining true grit, the Olympics provides a platform for athletes from all around the globe to display their expertise and unmatched excellence across various sports.

Encompassing 33 sports at 339 events that took place across 41 venues, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics witnessed performances that defied the odds, seemingly impossible feats and memorable moments, leaving us inspired, to say the least.

Like every Olympic edition, this year also gave us some inspirational moments that transpired when athletes gave their best performance and emerged as winners, not only on the podium but also in our hearts.

From refugees to LGBTQ+ members and first-timers, athletes overcame disappointments, physical and psychological hurdles and much more to celebrate good sportsmanship.

It has undoubtedly been a tough year for athletes and the world alike, but a display of courage, talent and athleticism has inspired nations and individuals to look past our shortcomings and never say never.

Here are some of the most inspiring and unmissable moments from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics so far.

(Hero and Featured image credit: Olympics/Twitter)