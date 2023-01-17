According to the latest survey by real estate and tourism consultancy Resonance, London has been named as the best city in the world for 2023, beating Paris, New York, Japan, Singapore, Bangkok, Hong Kong and many other popular cities across the globe. The list also featured India’s business capital, Mumbai at the 72nd spot.

The most recent survey by Resonance ranked 100 cities from across the world based on six different categories – place, product, programming, people, prosperity, and promotion – and when it came to the results, London topped the list of the best cities in 2023. It comes ahead of popular Asian cities such as Singapore, Bangkok, Hong Kong and Mumbai as well as cities such as Paris and New York to grab the top spot.

Mumbai is at the 72nd spot in the top 100 list

It’s known as the city that never sleeps. It’s best known for being home to Bollywood and some of India’s richest entrepreneurs, businessmen, and celebrities. While most people still love to call it Bombay and relive the nostalgia that comes with it, Mumbai is of the fastest and busiest metro cities of India. From skyscrapers to traditional structures, Mumbai blends the conventional and the modern reality and yet has an old world charm to it. It has a plethora of businesses attracts huge investments from across the globe.

London named best city in 2023

London is home to 11 million people, the report states, and is also known for its restaurants, food culture, architecture and luxurious properties. Not only that, the city attracts the rich, making it one of the most preferred across the globe. Resonance’s list focused on factors that were more financial and business-focussed, which also helped it get that top spot. London also attracts huge investments, the report adds, which is another factor that has added to its presence as the top city in the world.

Paris is the second name on the list, while the Big Apple, New York, is the third. These places have been numbered based on the presence of large tech firms over the number of tourist spots in the said destinations.

Singapore features at the ninth spot on the list, while Hong Kong is the 16th top city in the world. Bangkok, on the other hand, ranks in 30th place.

Top 10 cities in the world, according to the list by Resonance

Here are the top 10 cities in the world, according to the list:

London Paris New York Tokyo Dubai Barcelona Rome Madrid Singapore Amsterdam

