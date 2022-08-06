Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans cannot forget the devastation that the Mad Titan, Thanos, did to the Universe with the power of the six Infinity Stones. Inspired by their incredible popularity, Marvel, in partnership with East Continental Gems, has launched the Infinity Collection of Gemstones.

The collection was unveiled at the Marvel Booth at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022. The Infinity Collection of Gemstones comes along with a gauntlet designed like the Infinity Gauntlet that Thanos wears to hold the powerful stones, in the MCU franchise films.

MCU fans know very well that there are six Infinity Stones in the Marvel comic books and the MCU — Time, Space, Reality, Mind, Power, and Soul.

Each of the stones has a unique power that predates the universe. For instance, the wearer of the Time Stone can manipulate time itself, while the one with the Space Stone gets the power of omnipresence irrespective of the laws of the universe.

Obviously, neither the real-world gemstones nor the gauntlet from the collection grant the wearer the fantastical powers that Thanos displayed.

What to know about the Infinity Collection of Gemstones by Marvel

The six real gemstones in the collection

The real gemstones that Marvel launched with East Continental Gems have been sourced from around the world.

The Time Stone in the collection is an emerald from Colombia while the Space Stone is a sapphire from Madagascar.

Both the Reality Stone and the Power Stone are oval shaped. While the former is a Mozambican natural ruby, the latter is a natural amethyst.

A cushion-shaped Spessartite is presented as the Soul Stone and the “high clarity, intense colour rectangular brilliant cut yellow diamond” is the Mind Stone.

The Power Stone, Soul Stone and Mind Stone are over 35 carats. The Space Stone is over 30 carats and the Time Stone is of 23 carats. At just over 15 carats, the Reality Stone is the lightest of the six in the collection.

‘One of the most valuable Marvel collectibles’

Marvel calls the Infinity Collection of Gemstones as one of its “rarest collectibles.” The six stones combined are over 150 carats and their total estimated value is over USD 25 million.

Marvel, therefore, notes that the “collection is primed to become one of the most valuable Marvel collectible items.”

Gentle Giant Ltd., a high-end collectible toymaker, is the designer of the Infinity Gauntlet that holds the real gemstones.

(Main and Featured image credit: East Continental Gems/@eastcontinentalgems/Instagram)