At a chaotic and wet Japanese Grand Prix, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has secured his second Formula 1 World Title after winning the race.

It was inevitable but Max Verstappen has just bagged his second Formula 1 World Title on 9 October. The Red Bull Racing driver secured the championship in emphatic form at a rain soaked and chaotic Japanese Grand Prix.

Unlike last year’s championship, which went down to the wire at Abu Dhabi, Verstappen effectively sealed his second world title with a commanding performance. The Dutch driver has taken the podium twelve times already enroute to building an unassailable 366 points in the championship. It is even more impressive to note that there are still four grand prix races left on the 2022 calendar.

Chaos And A Championship

The Japanese Grand Prix began under extreme wet conditions at Suzuka. Following a chaotic first lap that saw Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz spinning out of the race and Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel and Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu also going off track, the race was red flagged.

It took over two hours before Race Control decided to continue with the race, albeit under a Safety Car restart. With the grid starting on full wets, Verstappen delivered a commanding performance in a condensed 40 minute race.

Pulling away from his rivals, Verstappen was never at risk from being overtaken. However Charles Leclerc, the only person who could mathematically delay Max Verstappen from securing his second Formula 1 world title was still in second.

However on the last lap of the race, the Ferrari driver went off track following intense pressure from Singapore Grand Prix winner, Sergio Perez. For leaving the track and gaining an advantage Leclerc was handed a five second penalty, which effectively elevated Perez into second.

With a total of 104 points available (including four bonus fastest lap points), Verstappen secured his second world title with a 113 point lead. Leclerc’s penalty also moved him down the championship to third, just a single point behind Perez who is now in second with 253 points.

With Verstappen sewing up his second world title, all focus now lies on the Constructor’s title. With a commanding 619-point lead, Red Bull Racing should wrap up the Constructors title at the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on 23 October. Ferrari is currently in second with 454 points and Mercedes in third with 387.

(Images: Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)