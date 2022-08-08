Metallica And ‘Stranger Things’ Team Up For Hellfire Club Merch
Metallica And ‘Stranger Things’ Team Up For Hellfire Club Merch
AM Select

Metallica And ‘Stranger Things’ Team Up For Hellfire Club Merch

By: Sara Yap, Aug 8 2022 8:00 am

Here’s a collaboration Eddie Munson fans will surely want to get their hands on.

Legendary metal band Metallica has teamed up with Netflix hit series Stranger Things on an official collection of Hellfire Club merchandise. The line comprises a raglan shirt, black T-shirt and hoodie, all of which are emblazoned with Metallica’s distinctive logo and feature the Hellfire Club emblem flanked by blazing guitars.

For the uninitiated, Metallica recently saw a resurgence of mainstream interest after the release of Stranger Things season 4, where an episode saw the popular character Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) effortlessly shredding the band’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Upside Down. That scene was so memorable it got people listening to the 1986 tune again, and even propelled it into the Billboard Hot 100 for the very first time. Click here for a refresher.

As Eddie Munson’s the leader of The Hellfire Club — a Dungeons & Dragons interest group — in the show, the new Metallica x Stranger Things collection is only apt.

Where to shop the Metallica x Stranger Things Hellfire Club collection

The Metallica x Stranger Things collection is now available at Metallica’s official site, its merchandise store, and the Netflix e-shop. Click through the images below for a closer look.

Stranger Things meets Metallica at Lollapalooza

In other related news, Joseph Quinn recently met Metallica backstage at Lollapalooza in Chicago last month, where he chatted with them about Stranger Things and even had an impromptu jamming session together. The band also presented him with a signed a custom B.C. Rich guitar similar to the one he played in his iconic scene.

metallica x stranger things collaboration
Metallica and Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson in ‘Stranger Things’. (Image: Netflix)

“Thank you so much for letting us use the track,” said Quinn, to which Metallica’s lead singer James Hetfield replied, “Thanks for doing it justice, by the way.”


Metallica also paid tribute to Stranger Things during its Lollapalooza performance of ‘Master Of Puppets’, where the TV show’s climactic scene played in the background.

(Main image: Metallica; Featured image: Netflix)

Culture

Classic Songs Are Getting A New Lease Of Life Thanks To Shows Like ‘Stranger Things’

By Augustman, Jun 08
Style

Quiksilver Ventures Into The Upside Down With Stranger Things Apparel Collection

By Richard Augustin, May 12
hellfire club Metallica music Netflix pop culture stranger things Stranger Things Season 4 TV Shows
written by.
Sara Yap
Deputy Director, Digital Operations (Asia)

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.