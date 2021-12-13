India’s Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Crowned Miss Universe 2021

Model and actress Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has just made India proud by winning Miss Universe 2021. She was crowned at the 70th edition of the pageant. Before Sandhu, 21 years ago, it was Lara Dutta who was crowned Miss Universe in 2000.

Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

The 21-year-old beat 79 other women from all across the globe and was crowned by her predecessor, Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2020. Nadia Ferreira from Paraguay was the runner up and Lalela Mswane was the second runner up at the 70th Miss Universe pageant that was held in Eilat, Israel.

Steve Harvey, who was hosting the show, asked Sandhu the final question before she was crowned Miss Universe. He said “What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?” To which she responded, saying, “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe India in October 2021. Not just that, she also holds the title of Femina Miss India Punjab 2019 and has been a part of various Punjabi films.

This edition of the Miss Universe pageant was also special because it was the first time that a contestant from the United Arab Emirates also took part.

(Main Image Credit: harnaazsandhu_03/Instagram; Feature Image Credit: Menahem Kahana/AFP)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia India