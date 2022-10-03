Pop superstar Rihanna has been entertaining fans with her mellifluous voice since making her debut at the age of 16 in 2005 with the single “Pon de Replay.” The song propelled Rihanna to fame. Nine Grammy Awards and legions of loyal fans followed over the years, and Rihanna earned enough money to buy the many expensive things owned by her.

However, music is not the sole contributor to her net worth. Ahead of her hotly-anticipated music comeback at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, we examine her affluence and the incredibly costly possessions she has.

A look at the wealth of Rihanna the billionaire

Born and raised in Barbados, Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty and is often lovingly called as RiRi by fans, is not just a billionaire but also the richest female musician in the world.

She achieved a rare distinction in June 2022 when Forbes announced that Rihanna is the youngest self-made billionaire woman in the US, with a net worth of USD 1.4 billion.

Much of the wealth she has amassed has come from her profitable beauty line, Fenty Beauty, which was launched in 2017.

According to the 2022 Forbes report, the business made a revenue of USD 550 million in 2020 alone. She also has a 30 percent stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which, as per the report, “raised money at a USD 1 billion valuation in February 2021.” Additionally, the skincare division of Fenty Beauty — Fenty Skin — also contributes to her income. Overall, Rihanna has cemented herself as the most successful beauty entrepreneur among others in the entertainment industry.

Besides dominating music as well as ruling the fashion and beauty space, Rihanna has also appeared in pivotal roles in films such as Battleship (2012), Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) and Ocean’s 8 (2018).

The rise of her global stardom also translated into a rise in Rihanna’s expensive possessions running into many million dollars. She continued making major real-estate investments with palatial mansions and bungalows in some of the poshest addresses in both her home country and the US.

One of her most famous residences was a chic Mediterranean-style home in Hollywood Hills, which she bought in 2017 and sold for USD 6.6 million in 2022.

She has also lived on rent at several prime locations, including a waterfront home in Hamptons, a Victorian house in London’s St. Johns Wood, and a massive home in Los Angeles, which is famously known as ‘The Fortress.’

Additionally, Rihanna owns an array of fast cars. Of course, jewellery and pricey watches are part of her impressive collection, too.

Some of the most expensive possessions of Rihanna

Mansion in Barbados

Rihanna lived the first 16 years of her life in a modest house just outside Bridgetown, Barbados. It was perfectly understandable why Rihanna would shell out USD 22 million to lay her hands on a beachside villa at One Sandy Lane in 2013.

The “Umbrella” hitmaker had originally rented the property for her family, before deciding to own it.

The house Rihanna bought measures 930 square metres. Each of its five ensuite bedrooms has its own private terraces and dressing rooms. While the pad has a gym and a pool, it is served by a concierge round the clock.

Its most exquisite feature is its private beach, which is washed by the waters of the Paynes Bay of the Caribbean Sea.

However, this is not the only property she purchased in Barbados. In 2012, Rihanna gifted her mother, Monica Braithwaite, a five-bedroom mansion in the island country, surprising her during an interview with Oprah Winfrey inside the house itself.

Five years later, she bought another property — this time for her dad, Ronald Fenty.

Century City penthouse and the Wilshire Corridor condo

Rihanna reportedly spent most of her time in the penthouse in Century Plaza Towers at Century City at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not clear exactly when she purchased the penthouse in the 42-storey tower, but she has been its owner for close to a decade.

Designed by Robert A.M. Stern, the tower has housed some of the most famous names in the American entertainment industry as its residents, including Paula Abdul and Matthew Perry. One of the biggest reasons the tower is so coveted among high-profile names is because of its top-level security.

Additionally, the luxurious tower has a 24-hour valet service and a 22.8-metre pool. It is believed Rihanna paid USD 5.5 million for the penthouse when she bought it.

Its current prices, however, are much higher. When Perry sold his penthouse in June 2021, the USD 21.6 million deal had been the highest for a condo in southern California since 2015.

Meanwhile, the Wilshire Corridor condo in Los Angeles was bought by Rihanna in 2015 for USD 925,000. Measuring 186 square meters, the property is on one of the upper floors of the high rise.

Rihanna’s preference for both the Wilshire Corridor condo and the Century City penthouse is believed to have increased since reported incidents of trespassing at the massive Pacific Palisades mansion, which the pop superstar had rented for around USD 65,000 per month for eight months in 2012.

It is widely believed that Rihanna had bought the Pacific Palisades mansion for USD 12 million. However, a 2016 Forbes report quotes an agent involved in its sale at the time saying that Rihanna “tried to buy it, but was USD 180,000 short.”

Main Beverly Hills manor

One of her most recent property purchases was when she splurged USD 13.75 million for a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighbourhood in Los Angeles.

According to the New York Post, the “farmhouse-style property” measures 708 square metres and sits on a 2,020-square-metre land.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Real Estate (@housesofcelebs)

Rihanna bought the property from investor Daniel Starr, who completely renovated the 1938 building after he acquired it in 2016.

The house is fully equipped with all modern comforts. It has a luxurious pool, a cabana, a patio, manicured central courtyard, an outdoor terrace, an expansive bar room and a nursery. The picturesque Coldwater Canyon is visible from the master bedroom.

Tudor-style house in Beverly Hills

Three months after she bought the expansive Beverly Hills Post Office property, Rihanna spent another USD 10 million to add one next door.

Like the larger building, this Tudor-style house was also built in the 1930s and sits on a 2,020-square-metre land. According to Vanity Fair, the four-bedroom house has a living space measuring 325 square metres. Within this space are a large swimming pool, eat-in kitchen, four-and-half baths, a family room and many other rooms and spaces.

Porsche 911 Turbo

Jay-Z’s record label Roc Nation gifted the then-24-year-old Rihanna a Porsche 911 Turbo S in 2012 for Christmas.

The singer had on 19 December 2012 posted pictures of the Porsche from all sides in multiple Instagram posts.

“All I see is signs, all I see is dolla $ign$,” she remarked in one of the posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

MTV News reported at the time that the car was worth USD 160,000.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S continues to be one of the fastest sports cars on road. The latest six-cylinder variant has a top speed of 330 km/h and accelerates 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds.

Though Rihanna’s Porsche 911 Turbo S most certainly has different specifications from the latest versions, the 911 series’ astounding speed and continued popularity are perhaps the reasons Rihanna still reportedly has the car in her garage.

Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss

The Stirling Moss is one of the world’s most famous limited-edition cars. It is loved by prominent celebrities, entrepreneurs and car lovers who have the money needed to get it in their garage. Among some of its most famous owners is Kanye West (officially known as Ye), whose expensive collection of cars and properties is something of an envy to all.

However, Rihanna didn’t buy a 2009-model Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss for herself. She gifted it to her then-boyfriend Chris Brown on his 24th birthday in 2013. The car cost RiRi USD 1 million.

The purchase made more news because their relationship wasn’t smooth. Brown had been convicted of assaulting Rihanna in 2009, but the two had rekindled their relationship in 2012. They ended their controversial relationship the following year, and Rihanna took the car back.

The iconic car is named after late British motorsports legend Stirling Moss. It can reach a top speed of 350 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 96 km/h in 3.5 seconds. Only 75 models were built.

Ferrari 458 Italia

Rihanna was spotted arriving at a dinner in Santa Monica in a Ferrari 458 Italia in 2014. According to Daily Mail, the black car “looked like the USD 233,000” model. The driver was an unknown person, which, according to Daily Mail, could be a bodyguard or an assistant.

In any case, it is believed that Rihanna owns a Ferrari 458 Italia.

The car series was originally launched by Ferrari in 2009. Although it is no longer produced, the car continues to be one of the most recognisable four-wheelers made by the Italian auto giant renowned for its Formula 1 dominance over the decades.

The 2009 model came with a 4497cc V8 engine, delivering a top speed of over 325 km/h and a 0-100 km/h acceleration in less than 3.4 seconds.

Other cars

Rihanna’s car collection also reportedly includes a Maybach and a Mercedes-Benz S Class. It is also believed that Brown gave his Lamborghini Aventador to her before they split.

There is also a Porsche 997 Turbo; it was seen in 2008 in Rihanna’s music video for her song “Take a Bow.”

The 997 Turbo is part of the 997 series, which was itself a part of the 911 generation. The 997 Turbo made its debut at the 2006 Geneva Auto Show. Its top speed at the time was around 317 km/h, and it took around 3.7 to 3.9 seconds to go 0-96 km/h.

Rihanna’s watch collection

Rihanna owns some of the finest wristwatches. Her collection includes a yellow gold Panthère de Cartier. The iconic watch was first created in 1983 and, over the years, has been spotted on the wrists of famous personalities such as Madonna, Jane Fonda, Margaret Thatcher and Ramla Ali. Depending on the shape, size and case material, watches in the Cartier’s Panthère series can cost anywhere between USD 3,000 to USD 238,000.

She also has a rose gold Patek Philippe Nautilus, which some eagle-eyed watch enthusiasts spotted on her wrist in a picture in which Rihanna is dressed head-to-toe in a Gucci ensemble, including a Gucci purse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

In 2021, she was photographed shopping for groceries at a store wearing a gold Cartier Santo — a timepiece also famous among other billionaire celebrities such as Ye.

Earlier in 2022, Rihanna grabbed headlines when she announced her pregnancy with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. She was photographed in New York wearing a pink Chanel coat revealing her baby bump. On her wrist was a Rolex King Midas.

The 18K gold watch was reportedly customised by jeweller Patcharavipa Bodiratnangkura and released as part of the latter’s Offset vintage watch series. The watch was originally designed by the legendary Gérald Genta in the early 1960s and has remained a hot property ever since like other Genta creations, some of which have fetched millions at auctions.

Jewellery collection

Rihanna’s style quotient is as excellent as her music. Her sartorial choices apart, the jewellery she dons at the red carpet of major events are testimony to both her exquisite taste in gems and her wealth.

Though it is not clear what exact pieces of jewels and gems she owns, it is estimated that her collection, including outfits, is worth around USD 40 million.

What is known is that Rihanna launched a jewellery collaboration with Chopard at Cannes 2017. Dubbed the “Rihanna Loves Chopard” collection, the design drew inspiration from the traditions and colours of the singer’s home country of Barbados. Rihanna herself wore one of the many designs — floral chandelier earrings — at the Grammy Awards the same year.

Irrespective of the status of their ownership, the jewellery that Rihanna has famously flaunted has come from the likes of Chopard, Cartier and Bulgari — the last of whose diamond necklaces she wore to the Met Gala 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cartier Official (@cartier)

She wore a diamond collar necklace from Chopard with 123-carat pear-shaped rubellite to her inaugural Diamond Ball appearance in 2014. She followed it up with a rose gold Cartier necklace at Met Gala 2015 and a Cartier diamond necklace at the 2nd Annual Diamond Ball the same year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

And at the BET Awards in 2019, Rihanna picked Neil Lane diamond necklaces, Loree Rodkin rings and Harry Kotlar diamond studs.

In between, she wore Bulgari white gold starburst earrings at the international premiere of her film Ocean’s 8.

At the Met Gala 2018, she made one of her most famous appearances wearing a pendant from the Cartier Collection, featuring the jeweller’s vintage Edwardian diamond necklace. It was a perfect match for her Maison Margiela dress and cardinal hat designed by John Galliano, which was described in the media as a “Pope-inspired dress.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

As for dresses, her fortune is enough for Rihanna to most likely have in her wardrobe the finest from Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Adam Selman, Stella McCartney, Dior, Giuseppe Zanotti and other top names from the world of luxury fashion to suit her flamboyant lifestyle.

(Main and Featured images: badgalriri/@badgalriri/Instagram)