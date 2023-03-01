Which Are The Most-Liked TikTok Videos Of All Time?

In an age where short-form visual content reigns supreme, it’s easy to see why smartphone users have turned to video hosting mobile app TikTok. This application became a global hit during the COVID-19 pandemic as content creators exercised their creativity and personality on their very own TikTok videos, spawning trends never before seen. Some are, of course, better than the rest, making them some of the most liked TikTok videos of all time.

From dance challenges and impromptu music cover sessions to informative topical diary-like clips presented as travel guides, TikTok’s role is certainly a multi-faceted communication platform. The short-form videos, ranging from three seconds to 10 minutes, and its no-frills user interface facilitate easily digestible content.

Many creators have since attained virality through TikTok. For instance, music used in trendy and fun dance videos can capture users’ attention, thus driving sales like Megan Trainor’s ‘Made You Look’ and Gayle’s ‘ABCDEFU’. TikTok has also birthed celebrities from creators like Dixie D’Amelio, Khaby Lame, Addison Rae, and Bella Poarch.

Wonder what are the most-liked TikTok videos of all time? Read on to find out which TikTok creators made the top 10 most-liked videos of all time. Caution: You’ll definitely get hooked on them too.

All information is accurate as of 28 February 2023.

The 10 most-liked TikTok videos of all time

10. Cat pawing at a camera by British Promise Cats (37.4 million likes)

While kids say the darndest things that shock, animals’ straightforward actions also result in endearing candid moments. In this video posted by British Promise Cats, a curious ginger cat tries to enter a cylindrical cardboard tube with its head but failed. It then tried to extend its paw to the tube’s bottom instead, presumably attempting to reach the camera.

9. Banana peeling by Khabane Lame (37.9 million likes)

There can be many ways to solve a situation, but how often do we choose the best method. For instance, peeling a banana. In this duet stitch video, one of TikTok’s most followed creators, Senegalese-born Khabane Lame, reacts to someone slicing off a banana’s skin using a knife. He then proceeds to peel the banana’s skin off using his hands instead, proving an easier method. Following this, he has created an entire series where he mocks ‘life hack’ videos and demonstrates the easiest way to do things instead.

8. Trying time warp scan filter by Billie Eilish (40.5 million likes)

Real-time reactions are always genuine and reflect the most authentic self. American pop superstar Billie Eilish tries out one of TikTok’s filters in 2020, the time warp scan, to hilarious results for one of her first videos on the platform. Users enjoyed the altered and distorted look, showing a fun side of the singer. It remains one of the most liked TikToks still, ranking at number eight.

7. Adrian Chateau Wiles’s dog barking video (40.56 million likes)

It can be difficult to decipher and exactly pinpoint a specific bark that a dog tries to convey. So what if we communicated by barking back instead? In a TikTok by Adrian Chateau Wiles, she starts by barking at her dog, which then looked back at her with a bewildered and seemingly shocked expression. This precious look made her dog a social media star and attracted users to leave amusing comments on the video too.

6. ‘Suave’ cover by Mona Gonzales (41.4 million likes)

To leave a memorable impression when doing a song cover, exaggeration is one way to achieve that. Philippines-based singer Mona Gonzales amplified her vocals while covering El Alfa el Jefe’s ‘Suave’. In her caption for the TikTok, she jokingly expressed: “It’s time to wake up the neighbours.” Her steady singing garnered viral attention and even attracted producers to remix her vocals with the song.

5. ‘Stay’ dance video by David Allen (45 million likes)

TikTok can be a platform to showcase and discover hidden talents too. Drone photographer David Allen (@totouchanemu) hopped onto the trend of dancing to ‘Stay’ by Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI but did it his own way. Allen uses his resources and navigated his drone to create a 360° video, covering all angles while dancing.

4. Lip-syncing to ‘SugarCrash!’ by Nick Luciano (49.7 million likes)

Fake it till you make it. This worked out for creator Nick Luciano, who improved and challenged himself to trendy lipsync tune ‘SugarCrash!’ by ElyOtto. Luciano wasn’t fazed by other creators like KaylaVoid who’ve done it and proceeded to film a version of him lipsyncing the tune behind a gorgeous mountain backdrop. This video gained 20 million likes within three days.

3. ‘Lips’ art drawing by artist Franek Bielak (51.5 million likes)

Read these lips painted by teen Franek Bielak. The Polish visual artist documented the process of producing this artwork over 23 hours. Inspired by a TikTok of a live human lip, he then conceptualises painting different fruits in between human lips. This artistic TikTok went viral and earned him over 50 million likes to date.

2. ‘Say It Right’ Dance by Jamie Big Sorrel Horse (51.8 million likes)

Sometimes the best viral content doesn’t require complicated narratives or any props. A random moment can resonate with the masses too. Native American TikTok creator Jamie Big Sorrel Horse filmed himself casually dancing to a remix of Nelly Furtado’s ‘Say It Right’ at home and became a TikTok sensation in 2022. As it is easy to recreate, many creators follow suit and jumped on the bandwagon to make their own version by dancing in front of a mirror and lipsyncing to the song.

1. ‘M to the B’ lip sync by Bella Poarch (61.1 million likes)

*Cue the drum rolls*. The most liked video on TikTok is a video of Bella Poarch lipsyncing to British rapper Millie B’s ‘M to the B’. This iconic TikTok went viral as the social media personality and singer made various cute faces and bobbed her head to the song’s beats. She also uses the app’s body zoom and focus filters for this video which then went viral too.

