Comic books have proven to be an excellent source of inspiration for television.

Over the course of the last ten years, we’ve seen numerous comic book adaptations arrive on the small screen. Much to the delight of fans, these series not only provide a visual representation of stories told through comics but in some instances, also improved upon them.

Although Marvel and DC are first on the minds of fans, a new study has revealed that lesser known comics have resonated better with audiences. When it comes to searches, the devil himself takes first place with DC and FOX’s ‘Lucifer’ emerging as the most searched TV series adapted from a comic book.

Other top ranked comic book adaptations include Image Comics’ ‘The Walking Dead’ and teen favourite, ‘Riverdale’. The research analysed over 40 TV shows which were adapted from comic books and measured their popularity on Google, to find out which one has been searched the most worldwide.

Comic Inspired

‘Lucifer’, starring Tom Ellis as the devil himself, comes in first, with the show receiving an average of 3.69 million monthly searches worldwide. The FOX show has been adapted from the comic of the same name created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for DC Comics in 2000. However, the character had been around since 1989, appearing in other comics, first of which was ‘The Sandman #4’.

Second is ‘The Walking Dead’ with 3.06 million average monthly searches. TWD, as many shorten it, has this year seen its final episodes, after 12 years on screens, its longevity underlining its popularity. The story behind it is inspired by a post-apocalyptic comic book series by Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore, published by Image Comics between 2003 and 2019.

‘Riverdale’ comes in third with 2.76 million average monthly searches. The popular series first aired in 2017 and is inspired by Archie Comics. The main characters of the series Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones first debuted in 1941.

Further down on the list, Disney+ series ‘Hawkeye’ is fourth with 2.53 million average monthly searches. The miniseries starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld is obviously inspired by Hawkeye, one of the most popular superheroes Marvel has ever created, but this series in particular is inspired and adapted from the 2015 comic series by Matt Fraction and David Aja.

The top five closes with Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Boys’ with 1.92 million average monthly searches. The comic of the same name was published by Dynamite Entertainment from 2006 to 2012.

Here are the top 10 most popular comic books to TV series adaptations:

Rank Comic/series name Publishing house Streaming platform/Network Monthly searches 1 Lucifer DC Comics FOX 3,690,000 2 The Walking Dead Image Comics AMC 3,060,000 3 Riverdale Archie Comics The CW 2,760,000 4 Hawkeye Marvel Comics Disney + 2,530,000 5 The Boys Dynamite Entertainment Amazon Prime Video 1,920,000 6 Moon Knight Marvel Comics Disney+ 1,760,000 7 Daredevil Marvel Comics Netflix 1,720,000 8 Invincible Image Comics Amazon Prime Video 1,720,000 9 Sweet Tooth DC Comics Netflix 1,570,000 10 Titans DC Comics DC Universe/HBO Max 1,560,000

