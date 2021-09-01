Novak Djokovic is the latest sportsman to have joined the Hublot family; being in the company of such legendary footballers, Pelé and Kylian Mbappé, as well as world-record holder and Olympic champion Usain Bolt.

The Serbian tennis player needs no introduction, as his performance speaks for itself. Novak Djokovic has so far won 85 singles titles on the ATP circuit, including 20 Grand Slams, 5 Masters and 36 Masters 1000 and an Olympic medal. His career propelled him to the top of the ATP rankings more than ten years ago, in July 2011, a position he still holds today after (an astounding) 337 weeks. He is currently the only player in the Open era to have won at least two Grand Slam tournaments.

Currently participating in the US Open, (which if won, would see Djokovic break the all-time record for Grand Slam victories) the world’s No. 1 tennis player has opted to become an ambassador for the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer.

Ricardo Guadalupe, the CEO of Hublot shared that “We are particularly honoured to have the great Novak Djokovic join our beautiful Hublot family. He is a player who makes tennis history by being unique, first and different, which is exactly our motto. It’s a great day for Hublot.” Meanwhile Novak Djokovic expressed his honour, being included among some of the greatest athletes in their time and sport, stating that “With Hublot, we still have so much to win, together!”