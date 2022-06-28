Kensington Palace has unveiled the first joint portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton — and it depicts the couple in their finest royal fashion.

The Duchess of Cambridge posed for the portrait in an emerald Falconetti dress by Susie Cave’s label The Vampire’s Wife. It was the same dress she wore during her royal tour of Ireland in March 2020.

Here’s more on the portrait and what Kate Middleton wore

Kate Middleton’s fashion statements for the portrait

The Duchess, who is known to opt for brands like Eponine, Catherine Walker, Alexander McQueen and Boden, impressed royal fans by rewearing a more crowd-pleasing popular brand. She is famous for recycling her outfits and followed her tradition for this royal portrait as well. The sparkly dress comes at a price tag of USD 2,000 and was aptly paired with hangisi heels by Manolo Blahnik, the luxury brand which came in vogue after Carrie Bradshaw chose them for her wedding in Sex and the City.

About the portrait

Acclaimed British portrait artist Jamie Coreth painted the couple as a gift for the people of Cambridgeshire. The portrait is commissioned by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund which is held by the Cambridge Community Foundation.

According to the Fine Art Commissions, the painter said, “It has been the most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this picture. I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified.”

Coreth further added, “As it is the first portrait to depict them together, and specifically during their time as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, I wanted the image to evoke a feeling of balance between their public and private lives.”

Where can you see the portrait?

The portrait will be showcased at the Fitzwilliam Museum at the University of Cambridge for three years for public viewing. After that, it will be exhibited at other community spaces and galleries around Cambridgeshire.

The painting will also be loaned to the National Portrait Gallery, London, for a brief period in the coming year to mark its opening.

