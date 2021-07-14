When sports company, Puma set out to create the brand’s fastest, lightest, and most propulsive Track & Field spikes to date, they relied on the team that has speed their calling card – Mercedes AMG Petronas F1. The result of this partnership is the Faster+ program.

Together with Mercedes AMG Petronas F1, Puma applied engineering insights from the world of Formula 1 and automotive to design the Evospeed Tokyo Future Faster+ and the Evospeed Tokyo Future Nitro Faster+. The cutting-edge spikes were designed for their Puma athletes, including Karsten Warholm, Norwegian hurdler, World Record holder, World Champion and European Champion, and André De Grasse, Canadian sprinter, and Olympic silver medallist.

Engineered From Racing

According to Puma CEO Bjørn Gulden, the brand connected Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 with its footwear people. This, combined with the input from athletes and coaches, Puma developed the best spikes it ever made.

Learnings and technological advances from the Faster+ program were also passed down and integrated into other track and field spikes for athletes such as Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Swedish pole vaulter Armand “Mondo” Duplantis and Swiss sprinter Ajla Del Ponte.

“This collaboration with Puma has been a natural alignment – track spikes need to run fast, and racing cars need to drive fast,” said Toto Wolff, CEO of Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport Formula One Team.

“Whether you’re designing a great racing car or the perfect track spike, it comes down to engineering and putting as much performance as possible into the product. We have drawn on our experience and expertise in carbon fibre with the design, and along the way we learned that making an innovative track spike involves the same kind of complexity as a Formula One car – and it has been an exciting challenge to tackle together.”

Insights From Athletes

To ensure that its athletes get the very best out of the new track & field spikes, Puma relied on their valued input. The Evospeed Tokyo Future Faster+ was designed together with 400m hurdles World Record Holder Karsten Warholm and his coach. The spike’s upper is infused with carbon fibre threads, and its sole has a carbon plate, engineered by Mercedes AMG Petronas, with permanent titanium pins. It weighs 135 grams.

To respond to the needs of Canadian 100m and 200m sprinter Andre De Grasse, the Evospeed Tokyo Future Nitro Faster+ includes Puma’s proprietary Nitro Foam in addition to the Mercedes AMG Petronas engineered carbon plate for added rebound. It weighs 199 grams.

Puma’s Faster+ Program applies engineering insights from every corner of sport culture into the brand’s sports products. Overall, the benefits are focused on helping athletes excel in their sport by looking beyond their typical field of play to make them better, faster, stronger.

Faster+ is part of Puma’s ‘Only See Great’ campaign – launched in the spring of 2021 – to convey a spirit of optimism, hope and self-belief – following a difficult year and leading up to major sports moments.

(Images: Puma)