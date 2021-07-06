Sports brand Puma is officially in the fast lane of women’s racing, with its very own team. The global sports company has officially announced that it will field a Puma W Series Team, which will compete in the international single seater championship for female drivers.

The race team will consist of five different drivers with a signature livery influenced by the colours of Puma´s women’s platform, “She Moves Us.” The W Series is finalising plans to move to a team-based championship from 2022 and beyond, fulfilling a key development strategy planned since inception.

Puma has been part of W Series as official race gear supplier since 2019. The teams’ structure for this year will start with the allocation of two drivers from the existing W Series stable to each of the new team partners. Additionally, it allows sponsorship of those teams by third parties through naming, car livery, team overalls and so on.

Ready To Race

Already ahead of this season´s testing the sports brand has designed – for the very first time – tailormade race suits for female drivers to ensure a perfect fit. The awareness of women’s racing will increase this year with eight GPs of W Series taking place on the same weekend and racetracks like Formula 1.

Ahead of the season´s kick-off GP in Austria this weekend Puma W Series Team driver Marta Garcia Lopez was overwhelmed with the news. “When I heard that I would be part of Puma W Series Team I was truly honoured,” she says.

“Puma’s support in empowering and motivating female athletes is exactly what the sport needs. Together with Puma W Series Team I want to be part of pushing W Series to the next level. The car´s livery is a true eye-catcher and I can’t wait to jump into the cockpit for the very first time. These are perfect preconditions for my goal to win the W-Series Championship this year.”

Puma is supporting female athletes through the “She Moves Us” platform which celebrates the women who move sport and culture forward and inspire other females around the world. “We want to show our full commitment to get women inspired by the W-Series drivers”, explains James Clark, Head of Sports Marketing Motorsport & Operations Puma.

“We are excited to partner with the W Series and thrilled to welcome Marta Garcia Lopez, Gosia Rdest, Caitlin Wood, Abbi Pulling and Tasmin Pepper into the Puma family, adds Puma’s Global Director of Brand Marketing Adam Petrick. “The W Series and their drivers embody the essence of She Moves Us and we look forward to working together and pushing the boundaries for women in motorsport.”

(Images: Puma)