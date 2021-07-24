Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has added Black Badge editions to its Escapism Luggage Collection. The new luggage is designed to complement the darker, edgier personas of the marque’s Black Badge motor cars, which cater to patrons with a bold, confident, and uncompromising attitude to life.

Brand New Bags

The new collection comprises 48hr Weekender, 24hr Weekender, Holdall, Tote Bag and Organiser Pouch. Each of the five pieces were designed at the Home of Rolls-Royce, combining fine leather and a new material inspired by the unique technical weave first developed for Cullinan Black Badge. This combination gives the luggage a soft, relaxed, and informal feel, with a distinctive technical look.

48hr Weekender in Mugello Red Holdall in Mugello Red Tote Bag in Mugello Red Organiser Pouch in Forge Yellow 24hr Weekender in Forge Yellow 1 2 3 4 5

“Cullinan, Wraith and Dawn Black Badge present our motor cars’ darker, edgier personas, appealing directly to a generation of bold, self-confident people who live life on their own terms, “expressed Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

“As our global clients begin to traverse the world once again, our new range of Black Badge luggage allows them to complete their distinctive attitude and identity on their adventures as they travel for work and pleasure. And, like the motor cars themselves, these exquisite new pieces represent the very best in Rolls-Royce design, materials and craftsmanship.”

The new range complements and extends the marque’s Escapism Luggage Collection launched in 2020. Patrons can choose from colourways which include bold, eye-catching hues from the Black Badge colour palette or more understated tones.

Each item is finished with intricate contrast piping detail – a first for Rolls-Royce luggage, which clients can personalise if they wish – and a metal plaque bearing the Black Badge ‘Infinity’ lemniscate icon. The Black Badge Escapism luggage collection can be ordered as a five-piece set or as individual items.

(Images: Rolls-Royce)