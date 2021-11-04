It goes without saying, the success of Squid Game has had far reaching effects for some of us.

Going beyond streaming, people are capitalising on the idea of the show. There’s Dalgona candy challenges, mazes and even dolls. Now its been revealed that the hit show has also boosted the search for the term “squid dream”.

A new finding by sleep experts eachnight.com reveals that online searches for ‘squid dream’ skyrocketed to 20 times the average volume from October 3rd, an unprecedented spike in people Googling Squid Game related dreams, according to Google search analysis.

Analysis of Google search data reveals that online searches for ‘squid dream’ breached 1800% worldwide during the period in which Squid Game was becoming Netflix’s most watched original series ever.

The research also shows that online searches for ‘squid nightmare’ skyrocketed to 4600% (50 times the average volume) from October 10th, the period in which Squid Game became a widespread phenomenon across the globe, gaining 144 million viewers

We can surmise that the unique search parameters mean that the show has had some effect on some viewers. A spokesperson for eachnight.com shed some light on these findings.

“Squid Game has absolutely saturated our culture since its release on Netflix, inspiring new trends and leading to endless discussions on social media. It’s entirely natural that something which has had such a strong impact on our lives would also start affecting our sleep.”

“While Squid Game has much important social commentary, many people have referred to it as the most disturbing show they have watched, and this data does suggest that its darker undertones are becoming a feature of people’s dreams and nightmares.”

As much as some of us love the show, having dreams about Squid Game and possibly its challenges is taking the obsession a tad bit too far. But then again, that’s what makes a show great, doesn’t it?

(Images: Netflix)