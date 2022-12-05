The Serapong is all set to host 48 of the finest players in the world, for its 14-tournament programme in 2023, which includes Sentosa Golf Club as one of three new marquee locations outside of the United States.

Major champions such as Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson are included in the LIV Golf roster.

More about Sentosa Golf Club

The club is regarded as one of the oldest golf clubs in Singapore and Asia. It has two championship golf courses — The Serapong and The Tanjong, equipped with top-notch training facilities and a modern clubhouse. Both are regarded as the most strenuous and thrilling in the region. The club, which has 1,500 members and is located on the island of Sentosa with a scenic backdrop of Singapore’s renowned cityscape, consistently achieves accolades.

Recently, the club won World’s Best Eco-Friendly Golf Facility for the third consecutive year and Asia’s Best Golf Course at the recent 2022 World Golf Awards. The club also received two more awards, Best Championship Course in Asia-Pacific and Singapore’s Best Golf Course for The Serapong at the Asian Golf Awards’ latest edition in Vietnam.

Sentosa gained notoriety for its dedication to sustainability in 2018 after becoming the first golf club in the world to sign up for the UN Sports for Climate Action Initiative.

Players at The Serapong will be able to enjoy The Serapong’s beautiful layout, which includes lush and challenging greens, trademark contours and signature holes, all of which were improved during the renovations programme carried out in 2020.

The key people’s take on the announcement

The General Manager and Director of Agronomy at Sentosa Golf Club, Andrew Johnston, says, “We are proud to have the opportunity to welcome 48 of the world’s best players to battle it out across The Serapong, for what will be the biggest prize purse and event in the history of golf in Singapore. We cannot wait to host the event and showcase to millions of people why Sentosa Golf Club is renowned for being one of the world’s best golf clubs.”

President of Sentosa Golf Club, Andrew M Lim, says, “Sentosa Golf Club has an illustrious history and track record of hosting international golf tournaments. 2023 will be no different and we anticipate another eventful year for the Club. Against the backdrop of golf’s global resurgence, Sentosa Golf Club welcomes fans in Singapore and the world over to come and watch some of the best players and brightest stars in world golf compete on The Serapong.”

LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner, Greg Norman says, “ LIV Golf is committed to expanding the game of golf and aims to inspire the next generation of golfers across the globe. As one of the world’s best golf clubs, Sentosa Golf Club is the perfect setting to do just this as it has a long-standing history of hosting high-profile events.”

How to avail passes and where to stay?

The opportunity to register for hospitality packages as well as exclusive Early Birdie pricing for single-day passes and three-day passes are now available on their official website. Fans can get tickets as soon as possible for LIV Golf’s three-day festival-style tournament, which features shotgun starts, individual and team competitions, live music and fan activities for spectators of all ages.

And, while here, visitors can choose various stay options near Sentosa Golf Club.

Book your stay on Agoda

Book your stay on Booking.com

(Main and featured image: Courtesy Sentosa Golf Club )