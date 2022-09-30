Qatar Airways has topped the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022. Singapore Airlines took the second spot while Emirates came third among the world’s best carriers ranked by Skytrax — a UK-based airline and airport reviews and rankings site.

This is the record seventh time that Qatar Airways has topped the world’s best airline list by Skytrax. Qatar Airways also topped a similar list by AirlineRatings.com in July 2022.

The wins for Qatar’s flag carrier come at a time when the country is getting ready to welcome a flood of international visitors for the FIFA World Cup to be held from November to December 2022.

Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022, which started in 1999, are considered the ‘the Oscars of the aviation industry.’

The 2022 edition of the annual awards were announced at an in-person event in London on 3 September. Over 350 airlines were judged based on more than 14 million customer surveys collected from across 100 countries between September 2021 and August 2022.

More about Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022

Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines win nine awards each

Qatar Airways took a total of nine awards at the ceremony, including Best Business Class and Best Business Class Lounge Dining.

In a press release, Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, said, “To be named as the World’s Best Airline was always a goal when Qatar Airways was created, but to win it for the seventh time and pick up three additional awards is a testament to all the hard work of our incredible employees.”

“Qatar Airways was the largest airline to have flown consistently throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, with their network never falling below 30 destinations. That determination has clearly been well recognized by customers,” said Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted.

Singapore Airlines was the other big winner of the night with nine awards. According to CNN the honours for the flag carrier of the fifth wealthiest city in the world included Best Cabin Staff, Best First Class, Best First Class Seat and Best First Class Catering.

Third placed Emirates also won the awards for Best Inflight Entertainment, Best Economy Class, Best Economy Class Catering and Best Premium Economy Class Seat.

Among the other major winners of the night were the American carrier Delta Air Lines, which won six awards, and Turkish Airlines, which won four including Best Airline in Europe.

Vistara was the only Indian carrier in the top 20 of the list, finishing at the 20th place. The airliner won two awards at the ceremony — Best Airline in India and Southern Asia and Best Airline Staff Service in India and Southern Asia.

20 of the world’s best airlines, according Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022:

1. Qatar Airways

2. Singapore Airlines

3. Emirates

4. All Nippon Airways (ANA)

5. Qantas Airways

6. Japan Airlines

7. Turk Hava Yollari (Turkish Airlines)

8. Air France

9. Korean Air

10. Swiss International Air Lines

11. British Airways

12. Etihad Airways

13. China Southern

14. Hainan Airlines

15. Lufthansa

16. Cathay Pacific

17. KLM

18. EVA Air

19. Virgin Atlantic

20. Vistara