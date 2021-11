Singles’ Day 2021 is here and these are the deals that you should look out for.

According to lore, Singles’ Day (or, Bachelors’ Day; or, “Double 11”) was borne out of a university dorm room in China in the ’90s as a day to celebrate the joys of, well, being single. The joys of bachelorhood.

Today, it’s the largest shopping event of the year, proliferating past mass Chinese e-commerce sites like JD.com, Alibaba, Tmall and Taobao to hold space amongst international online retail, with net profits exceeding that of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

And no, you don’t have to be single to reap the benefits of Singles’ Day 2021 deals. In fact, what a great opportunity to pick up some bits for your SO; it’s never too early to start ticking off your to-buy list for the holidays. No procrastinating this year!

Credit card at the ready — this is an exhaustive list of every Singles’ Day 2021 sale we were able to unearth. Check back for updates!

Fashion

Net-a-Porter: Extra 22% off select items with code SINGLES22 through 11 November

Mr Porter: 22% off select items at checkout

The Outnet: Extra 22% off select items from 10 – 16 November

Revolve: Extra 20% site-wide (with some brand exceptions) with code 1111 through 11 November

Zalora: Up to 50% off select brands from 8-15 November, and an extra 45% off with code 11ELEVEN45 on select brands on 11 November

Luisaviaroma: Extra 35% off full-priced items with code SD35

24s.com: Extra 22% off select full-priced items with code SINGLE22

Matches Fashion: Extra 22% off select products with code SINGLES22, with a minimum spend of US$250 (approx. S$337)

FarFetch: 22% off select full-priced items, discount automatically applied at checkout.

LN-CC: Extra 22%off select items with code LN-SINGLEDAY22

ASOS: 30% off site-wide with code LUV4ME

Off-White™: Extra 22% off select items with code OW_SINGLE

Palm Angels: Extra 22% off select items with code PA_SINGLE

JW PEI: Up to 50% off site-wide and buy one get one half-off with code DE50

adidas: 40% on selected items + additional 40% on mark down items

Nike: Save up to 50% from now till 11 November

Club 21: 11% off select items, and buy-1-free-1 on select items frOm over 40 brands with code 1FOR1

Beauty

Sephora: Enjoy 15% off Sephora exclusive brands. Beauty Pass members also get X3 points with a minimum spend of S$111.

Lookfantastic: Up to 30% off select brands like Aesop and 111SKIN with code SDX11

Lazada: Up to 50% off + 20% voucher code on brands like The Ordinary, SK-II, Sulwhasoo, and Hera from now till 15 November;

Elemis: Buy a best-seller and get 50% off the second piece, and also receive a 11-piece sample; purchase a full size of its Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads or Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash and get a second one at 50% off, plus receive 11 complimentary sample sachets.

Foreo: Special deals on the limited edition Skincare Secrets Holiday Collection. The UFO 2 SET for example is now selling at S$428 (U.P $577.50). Expect limited time flash deals too.

Aesop: Complimentary shipping and samples of five eminent formulations for orders over S$40 made on 11 November between 12am – 2am.

The History of Whoo: 5% off storewide from 12am – 2am; 11% off storewide from 2am onwards, plus storewide vouchers and special deals.

Clarins: Exclusive deals, promo codes and giveaways, join Clarins’ The ToLight Show; Spin & Win for extra gifts, plus get an 11-piece gift set and free delivery with S$180 spend.

Lifestyle

CircleDNA: Up to 50%+ off

LELO: Up to 50% off

Book Depository: Extra 10% off with code SINGLE10 through 14 November

Trip.com: Various discounts including S$11 coupons, 11% off coupons and hotel deals launching at 11:11am daily on 11 November.

Secretlab: Up to S$70 your purchase

Huawei: Up to 38% in savings at all Huawei Authorised Stores, as well as Huawei’s official online stores on Lazada and Shopee.

OPPO: Up to $600 off in savings across many OPPO fan favourites, freebies such as Grab vouchers, and storewide vouchers of S$10 off S$100 or S$6 off S$50, for selected models only.

Foodpanda: Up to 40% OFF on selected shops like The Cocoa Trees, HoneyWorld, Four Seasons Durian, Famous Amos, and more from 9 – 19 November

Pandamart: 1-for-1 deals

