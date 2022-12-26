Congratulations are in order for Song Joong-ki who has found love again! It is confirmed that the Reborn Rich star is dating a British citizen, and the two were spotted together in Singapore while the actor was promoting the fantasy drama series. So, who is Song Joong-ki’s girlfriend?

The 37-year-old is a heartthrob for numerous K-drama fans, and this news is probably a bittersweet surprise to them.

All the details about Song Joong-ki and his mystery woman

The Korean star reportedly introduced his staff members to his girlfriend on 7 December while he was in Singapore at a promotional event. It is touted that it must have been at a media event held at The Coliseum in Resorts World Sentosa’s Hard Rock Hotel. On 26 December, his agency confirmed this news and issued a statement.

The agency said, “Actor Song Joong-ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings. We hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship.”

The statement further read, “We ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any information aside from the fact that they are dating, and we would be grateful if you refrained from publishing any speculative or unconfirmed reports.”

Who is Song Joong-ki’s girlfriend?

Not much is known about the Reborn Rich star’s mystery girl, except that she is not a celebrity. The two lovebirds were set up by their mutual friends in 2021. Since then, they have been going on dates and getting to know each other.

Song and his girlfriend, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, were reportedly photographed together after they returned to Seoul from Song’s promotional commitments in Singapore in early December 2022.

More about the Vincenzo star

Song’s love life had previously sparked a lot of interest amongst his fans, as he was once married to his co-star Song Hye-kyo from their 2016 K-drama Descendants of the Sun at a private ceremony. However, their marriage ended in 2019.

On the professional front, Song has several big drama titles to his credit like Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010), The Innocent Man (2012), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Arthdal Chronicles (2019) and Vincenzo (2021).

He has acted in some films as well. These include A Werewolf Boy (2012), The Battleship Island (2017) and Space Sweepers (2021), since his debut in 2008 with A Frozen Flower.

(Hero and Featured image credits: IMDb)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore