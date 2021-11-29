Supersonic Air Travel Could Make A Return And IWC Schaffhausen Has A Part To Play In It

Mention supersonic travel and the image of the Concorde comes to mind.

Now though, a new company is looking to bring back the glory days of supersonic air travel and they’ve roped in IWC Schaffhausen to help. The watchmaker has announced a new partnership with Boom Supersonic, the company building the world’s fastest and most sustainable supersonic airliner.

The collaboration is founded on both companies’ special relationship with time, their commitment to engineering excellence, and their dedication to incorporating sustainability across the entire supply chain. Within the scope of the partnership, IWC and Boom plan to share best practices to advance sustainable practices in their respective industries.

Time To Fly

Founded in 2014 in Denver, Boom Supersonic aims to redefine commercial air travel by bringing sustainable, supersonic flights to the sky. The company’s supersonic airliner, Overture, will be net-zero carbon and capable of flying on 100% sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) at twice the speed of today’s fastest passenger jets.

Boom is aiming to roll out Overture in 2025, fly in 2026 and carry passengers by 2029. Overture’s order book, including purchases and options, stands at 70 aircraft, and Boom is working with the United States Air Force for government applications of Overture. XB-1, a demonstrator aircraft, rolled out in 2020, and its net-zero carbon flight test program is underway.

The partnership between Boom and IWC builds on three key pillars which are intrinsic to both companies. This includes a special relationship with time, a commitment to engineering excellence and a dedication to incorporating sustainability across the entire supply chain.

Evolving The Perception Of Time

For more than 150 years, IWC has been manufacturing precision instruments for measuring time. Completely even oscillations of the movement’s balance wheel divide every day into 86,400 seconds – providing the basic information needed for timekeeping, measuring stop times with chronographs, or even IWC’s legendary perpetual calendar that functions with virtually no adjustments required until 2499. On the other hand, Boom Supersonics’ mission is to make the world dramatically more accessible by ushering in a new age of supersonic air travel.

When it’ll soon be possible to travel from London to New York in 3 hours 30 minutes instead of 6 hours 30 minutes, the perception of time as such and how fast it passes will fundamentally change. As travel times between major destinations are reduced by about half, we will be able to experience more people, places, and cultures.

The partnership between Boom Supersonic and IWC Schaffhausen will also see various joint projects in the future. Both companies will work together with a special focus on sustainability priorities. Both Boom and IWC are committed to sustainable manufacturing practices throughout the supply chains of their respective industries.

(Images: IWC Schaffhausen and Boom Supersonic)