The past year and a half has been tough. However, it has made us connect better with our surroundings and taught us to live in harmony with nature. The pandemic has paved way for a sustainable lifestyle that involves conserving natural resources (reuse and recycle) and avoiding the use of products that harm the environment — all of this leading to reduced carbon emissions (hence, a happy Mother Earth). In 2021, less indeed is more. Here’s what you can do to make sustainable living an indispensable part of your life.

Say yes to saving water and electricity

Who else is guilty of leaving the tap running while brushing their teeth or washing utensils? It may save a few seconds and be convenient, but how about saving water for a change? In a world where many aren’t fortunate enough to have clean drinking water at their disposal, it’s only wise that we save whatever we can, whenever we can. Similarly, switch off the electricity and unplug your gadgets when you are not using them. Shifting to CFL and LED light bulbs also enables you to consume less electricity.

Bid adieu to plastic

Look around and you will definitely find many plastic products — an undeniable part of our “convenient” lifestyle. Its non-biodegradable nature makes it even more harmful to the environment. Switch to eco-friendly alternatives like copper tumbler/glass jug instead of a plastic water bottle, canvas bag instead of plastic bag, and so on. Choose the sustainable way of living whenever you can.

Walk whenever you can

Instead of driving your car everywhere, save fuel and opt for either public transport or walk to your destination. Once in a while, ditch the elevator and take the staircase. You will not only save on resources but will also burn some calories. A win-win situation!

Reduce food waste and compost if you can

2021 mantra: don’t be a hoarder. Buy only what will end up in your stomach; your pocket will thank you too. If you are fond of gardening, then instead of dumping food scraps in the bin, start composting and use the leftovers to provide nutrition to your plants.

Eat less meat, go the local and seasonal way

This one might be tough to swallow for non-vegetarians, but avoiding meat and switching to a mostly plant-based diet is one of the easiest ways to reduce the overall carbon footprint. Consuming locally-grown, seasonal food has many benefits. Purchasing it lends support to the local economy; cuts down on long carbon-intensive supply chains used to transport out-of-season produce; last but not the least, seasonal fruits and vegetables are high on taste and health benefits.

Reuse, recycle, repurpose

Curb the culture of overconsumption and adopt a zero-waste approach. Sustainable living in no way means that you discard your not-so-friendly products and purchase eco-friendly ones, it simply means making the best use of what you already have. Donating clothes, upcycling old furniture, swapping books, creating decor items from jars and containers, buying second-hand stuff — these are a few things you can do. Moreover, you can try reducing the use of paper by relying more on devices.

Take an exit from the fast fashion world

Exploitation of labour, excessive use of water use, deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions, releasing innumerable toxins during the manufacturing process — these are a few things that define fast fashion. What’s in today, will be out tomorrow. That’s how fast fashion works — churning out trends at lighting speed. Clothes that fall under this category are produced in large quantities and discarded in even larger quantities. So, opt for organic textiles and brands that care about the planet. Try using recycled and organic cotton, organic bamboo, linen, and hemp. These are great options when it comes to sustainable fashion.

Main and Featured image: Dan Gold/Unsplash