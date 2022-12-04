Back for its fifth year, Net-a-Porter’s advent calendar is curated by the e-commerce site’s beauty buyers. Expect a showcase of its cult products, ranging from skincare and haircare to body care and makeup.

For skincare, there’s the antioxidant Dr. Barbara Sturm’s The Good C Vitamin C Serum and Venn Vitamin B Activated All-In-One Concentrate. Need hydration? Slather on Sarah Chapman’s Intense Hydrating Booster and Omorovicza’s Balancing Moisturizer.

If you’re getting ready for the year-end parties, massage a few drops of Augustinus Bader The Face Oil with FaceGym’s Multi-Sculpt High-Performance Gua Sha tool to lift and brighten skin. Then, blend Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick in Brûlée on to the highest points of your face.

Match the glow of your face to your body by massaging Costa Brazil’s Lua Moonlight Body Oil onto your décolleté, shoulders, arms and legs.

There are even pampering treats for post-party relaxation, such as Claus Porto Cereja Limited Edition candle and the Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Roller Ball.