When it comes to travel, few mechanical wonders are as captivating as bullet trains. No surprise, Asia is home to many of today’s advanced developments, one among them being high-speed locomotives.

The bullet trains of Japan and China are among the world’s fastest rail networks. India is also confident of running its first bullet train by 2026. Here’s a quick guide to some of the best and fastest bullet trains in Asia.

Best and fastest bullet trains in Asia

Shanghai Maglev

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viatoris (@viatorisoftheworld)

Similar to Japan’s L0 Series, the Shanghai maglev (also called the Shanghai Transrapid) is a magnetic levitation train that operates out of Shanghai. Maglev trains operate on the principle of Magnetic Levitation, hence the name. One of the oldest commercial maglev trains still in operation, the Shanghai maglev delivers a top speed of around 431 km/h. Take this train if you are flying into Shanghai Pudong International Airport. You can hop off in central Shanghai or take it all the way to the outskirts of central Pudong, where the line ends.

Tokaido Shinkansen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Tani (@tonytani)

Japan’s first high-speed rail network, Tokaido Shinkansen has been ferrying passengers since 1964. It is also the world’s first high-speed rail system. The Tokaido Shinkansen bullet trains of Japan are operated by JR Central and connect major Japanese cities like Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka, and Kyoto. It is among the most heavily travelled railway lines in Japan. Popular trains on this line include Nozomi, Hikari, and Kodama.

Korea Train Express

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KoGiS (@the_two_towers_)

When in South Korea, don’t miss riding on the KTX bullet trains. This high-speed rail network connects Korean cities in a few hours. The network has multiple easy routes for tourists and locals. An amazing blend of comfort and speed, these trains offer an enriching experience to passengers. The train from Seoul to Busan is the most popular among visitors. Other important routes from Seoul you must know about include Gyeongbu, Honam, Gyeongjeon, Jeolla, and Gangneung.

N700S Series Shinkansen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by てぃーやま (@ty11series_e7)

The N700 Supreme was launched for service in 2020, and takes passengers from Tokyo Station to Shin-Osaka Station in Osaka in record time. The record-breaking bullet train is not only hyper-smooth and ultra-fast, but it can also safely run and transport passengers during an earthquake. The N700S series comes with cutting-edge new features which reduce air resistance and noise in comparison to older models.

Fuxing Hao Series

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mei Hwajyan (@doly_mhj)

China’s Fuxing Hao high-speed bullet trains are manufactured by the Chinese company CRRC with the support of China Railway. The Fuxing series trains operate regularly at speeds of up to 354 km/h. When it was tested, the Fuxing had even reached 418.4 km/h. The Fuxing Hao series trains travel on several high-speed lines in China, including the popular route between Beijing and Shanghai. The trains were launched in June 2017 and are claimed to be faster than the Japanese Shinkansen.

(Featured image: Shutterstock; Main image: Henry Perks/ Unsplash)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India