Get your thumbs ready because Shopee’s Hottest Sale of the Year is upon us. Taking place across an entire month, the 6.6 – 7.7 Great Shopee Sale will deliver the best buys and greatest bargains you ever laid eyes on.

From 6 June to 7 July, shoppers will not just enjoy some truly great bang-for-your-buck deals and bargains. There is also a tonne of freebies, additional deals as well as cashbacks available for you to further capitalise on the best deals in online shopping.

Like what you say? Well, there are 28% Cashback, Daily 12pm Free Bubble Tea, as well as Free Shipping deals across all bestsellers and categories from Sports and Activewear, Mobile and Gadget and many more. Throughout the duration of the Great Shopee Sale, shoppers can also take advantage of exciting, themed sales everyday!

Keeping your eyes peeled regularly on the Shopee app is certainly advisable, especially if you want to capitalise on mind blowing deals on activewear, tech goodies and more! However, we have taken the liberty of curating a list of great deals for you with this bargain guide to the 6.6 – 7.7 Great Shopee Sale.

If you’re an active type, tech geek, or just want to spruce up the pad, keep a lookout for these great deals happening on these days below throughout the 6.6 – 7.7 Great Shopee Sale.

8 June

The Deals: The Great Sports & Activewear Sale is a boon for fitness junkies and those keen to embark on a fitter and healthier lifestyle. Build-up your home gym with up to 80% off on home workout essentials like treadmills, dumbbells, yoga mats and more. Keen to start cycling? Take part in The Great Sports & Activewear Giveaway Contest on 8 June and stand a chance to win a free foldable bicycle worth S$599! You can also enjoy massive markdowns on bicycles, sports nutrition, and essential sports items for a limited time at limited quantities. Plus, catch flash deals on yoga and sportswear as well as sports accessories for less than S$6.

Begasso 24 Speeds Foldable Mountain Bike adidas Running X9000L3 Shoes 1 2

Look Out For: Pedal your way to fitness with the Begasso 24 Speeds Foldable Mountain Bike. Available in 26/24/20-inch models, the cool and nifty bike is on sale at S$259.00 (Spoke Wheel) and S$599.00. They are both normally priced at S$579.00 and S$599.00 respectively representing an enticing markdown of 55% and 48%. For runners, the adidas Running X9000L3 Shoes Men Black FV4399, presents a stylish and comfortable fit. By blending the aspects of the virtual and actual world, these trainers are just perfect to slip on for casual walks and runs. Plus, with an enticing discount of 45%, you probably do not need further convincing to land yourself a pair.

10 June

The Deals: Pick out a new smartphone for yourself or a loved one during the Great Mobile & Gadgets Sale. With Father’s Day approaching, it is also an opportune time to treat your dad to an upgrade especially with attractive discounts on both Android and iOS phone collections. Additionally, watch out for 7 Time Slots of Tech Crazy Markdowns throughout the day. Enjoy S$80 flash vouchers and also participate in the Mouse Hunt to find one of the 50 S$100 off S$1000 vouchers up for grabs.

Jabra Elite 85T Truly Wireless Bluetooth 5.1 Earbuds One Plus 8T 8GB+128GB 1 2

Look Out For: Listen up and listen loud with the Jabra Elite 85T Truly Wireless Bluetooth 5.1 Earbuds. It not only comes with Active Noise Cancellation but also a two-year local warranty. Perfect for taking calls or listening to your favourite tunes, it’s priced at S$289.00, which is 17% off its retail price of S$348.00. Now that is music to our ears. In the market for a new smartphone? The One Plus 8T 8GB+128GB could be your go-to with its attractive features. Priced at S$709.00, which is 21% less of its retail price, it also includes a two-year local warranty.

11 June

The Deals: Enjoy markdowns on a wide range of home appliances and tech goodies for the home. Look out for deals on the Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum, 43″-55″ iffalcon TV, Panasonic 30L Convection Steam Oven, Dibea G20 Mini Vacuum (S$309.00, only on 11 June), and more. To make shopping even more seamless, you can shop by room type collections (Living Room, Kitchen, Bedroom, Toilet, Leisure Room, Study Room). The Great Home Appliances Sale will also feature 13 Time Slots of Tech Crazy Markdowns, as well as S$120 flash vouchers and Mouse Hunt with S$100 off $1,000 vouchers for the taking.

Dibea F20 MAX Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Panasonic NU-SC180BYPQ Steam Oven 1 2

Look Out For: Need to give the house a good spring cleaning? Check out the Dibea F20 MAX Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. With powerful suction, 3-speeds as well as a spring-off dustbin and cordless design, it will make cleaning a breeze. Priced at S$195.00, which is a whopping 61% off its retail price of S$499.00, it presents a deal too good to pass up. You can also steam your way to great-tasting dishes with the Panasonic NU-SC180BYPQ Steam Oven. Affordably priced at S$469.00 (11% off its RRP of S$529.00) it provides a variety of cooking methods with powerful steam and 2-level convection cooking packed into a sleek, compact design.

12 June

The Deals: Satisfy your gaming needs or improve on them with much-needed upgrades, at enticing prices no less. The Great Video Games & Computers Sale will deliver up to 90% off all electronic deals. Look out for lowest tech markdowns on the Huawei Matebook X Pro, Acer Nitro 5, Razer BlackWidow Keyboard and more. Grab S$50 deals during the Tech Crazy Markdowns at 12am, 12pm, 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, 8pm, 10pm on the day. Shop popular brands like Microsoft, Asus, Logitech, HP and claim up to S$100 flash vouchers to sweeten any tech deal.

HUAWEI MateBook 13 Laptop Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 1 2

Look Out For: Increase productivity with the Huawei MateBook 13 Laptop. The 2K IPS Laptop is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U Processor and features 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Take advantage of a 19% discount on the day, which lops off S$300 from its RRP of S$1,598.00 on the day. You can also be first in line to buy the new Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 priced at S$1,499.00. The newly launched model boasts an ultra-thin design with improved multitasking speed as well as 70% improved performance. Plus, if you are one of the first 20 people to pre-order the new laptop, you will also receive a free Surface Arc Mouse and KOBO Nia worth S$268.

New users can also enjoy S$7 off a minimum spend of S$15 with Augustman’s exclusive promo code <SHOPEE66AM>!

But do not just take our word for it. Throughout the entire month with the 6.6 – 7.7 Great Shopee Sale, we are sure you will uncover more fantastic deals. Check out Shopee today and download the App for more great deals (if you have not already).