Like most, we enjoy the occasional snorkelling adventure. But what we don’t like is messing about with the obtrusive mask/snorkel combo. Fortunately, independent eyewear brand, CHIMI has produced something that will make the experience a lot more pleasant.

Founded in Stockholm in 2016, CHIMI has made stylish eyewear its calling card. Their designs often bring a perfect balance of structure, fluidity with practicality. The brand has now taken that expertise and honed it on a new cutting-edge snorkel.

Developed for underwater exploration, CHIMI’s new snorkel boasts innovative performance technology integrated with a progressive design. Part of the brand’s Active line, the mask is designed with a 100% leak proof respiratory system, O² suction and CO² venting channels, as well as an ergonomic breathing chamber.

To ensure users will be able to experience their underwater surroundings, the mask is equipped with a high transmission mirror lens providing 100% UV protection. The snorkel is available in black and white as well as in two sizes – small/medium and large/x-large. Check it out online at chimieyewear.com.

(Images: CHIMI)