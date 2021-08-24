The new Ducati beach collection arrives just in time for the summer season. Consisting of a series of garments and accessories, the new collection is designed for all Ducatisti to hit the sun and surf in style. Created the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer, the new collection is designed for fans to show off the colours of their passion as they hit the beach.

Among the new garments are two practical swimming costumes designed in classic Ducati Corse colours. The new additions to the Ducati swimwear line for this summer includes, a race swim shorts. Made of polyester, guaranteeing breathability and drying speed, the shorts are aesthetically enhanced by the presence of the Ducati Corse logo digitally printed on the side insert and the Ducati patch in PVC.

Additionally, the Race classic triangle bikini, made of polyamide and elastane, is extremely comfortable and is equipped with the inevitable straps for greater adaptability in size both in the upper and lower part.

Completing the Ducati beach collection are a range of accessories. The unisex Ducati Corse Race flip-flops manage to combine comfort and aesthetics in an asymmetrical graphic design that combines black, white and red. The Race bathrobe, made of soft 100% terry cloth cotton, is made sporty by the Ducati Corse lettering on the right sleeve and red details on the pockets and sleeves.

Ducati also offers two towels of different sizes designed for different uses: the first is a 90×160 cm beach towel in soft micro-sponge, soft to the touch and with excellent drying capacity, ideal for relaxing on the beach, while the second is a 50×90 cm fitness towel, perfect for sports and leisure activities, made of 100% absorbent cotton sponge.

The items of the Ducati beach collection are available in dealers in the Ducati network or online.

(Images: Ducati)