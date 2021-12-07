The Most Relaxing Christmas Films To Watch With The Family

There’s nothing more relaxing than settling down to watch a Christmas movie, but which film is the most relaxing?

Wellness and CBD experts B-Well CBD took a seed list of Christmas films and looked at various metrics. This includes wintery snow scenes, calming Christmas songs, relaxing roaring fires, and Santa cameos to determine which Christmas films are the most relaxing.

After tabulating the metrics, the most relaxing Christmas film is The Snowman with the top score of 65.3. The animated film follows a young boy and a snowman on a journey to meet Santa. The film has no dialogue, only a continuous composed orchestral soundtrack with the song ‘Walking In The Air’ as the main theme.

The film is uber relaxing due to the use of classical music of which the structure and repetitive tunes create a calming effect on the listener. This is due to the release of dopamine which is the body’s natural happy chemical that improves a person’s mood, and also blocks the release of stress.

Elf, the 2003 film feel-good film, is the second most relaxing film with an overall score of 64.5. The story follows Buddy, raised among Elves at the North Pole on his search for his biological father. The film is highly enjoyable to watch, due to its many snow scenes (including skating, snow-ball fights and more), Christmas soundtrack and Santa appearances which all contribute to making the film feel good and relaxing.

In third place with an overall score of 48.2 is A Muppets Christmas Carol which follows the classic tale of A Christmas Carol with a muppets twist. The film features a wide selection of Christmas songs as well lots of cute, cuddly animals making the film a hugely relaxing watch this Christmas. Die Hard, a Christmas-time classic, comes last on the list, with 0 points overall for relaxation.

With all the magic and fun that Christmas brings, these films should be just up your alley if you want to set a festive mood in your household.

Check out these Christmas films below:

The Snowman (Score 65.3)

Elf (Score 64.5)

A Muppets Christmas Carol (Score 48.2)

The Holiday (Score 41.7)

The Santa Clause (Score 41.5)

Miracle on 34th Street (Score 39.6)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Score 35.0)

The Polar Express (Score 32.2)

Love Actually (Score 29.8)

Home Alone (Score 28.9)

It’s a Wonderful Life ((Score 13.8)

How The Grinch Stole Christmas ((Score 9.7)

Gremlins ((Score 3.8)

Batman Returns (Score 0.0)

Die Hard (Score 0.0)

Featured image: Joshua Herrera/Unsplash