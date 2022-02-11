Tiffany & Co. Continues Its Association With The NFL With This Year’s Super Bowl LVI Trophy

On Monday, 14 February 2022 at 7.30am (local time) the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will take to the field for the 2022 Superbowl final. Both teams will be vying to put their names into the record books and hoist Super Bowl LVI trophy at the end of the game.

For renowned jeweller, Tiffany & Co. this year’s Super Bowl marks a momentous occasion for the brand. The iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy that will be presented at the conclusion of Super Bowl LVI, marks the 55th consecutive year that its craftspeople have created the trophy.

More Than Half A Century Crafting The NFL’s Top Prize

A testament to the inimitable technical skill and artistry of Tiffany’s craftsmanship, the Vince Lombardi Trophy—as with all the House’s renowned sports trophies—is a work of art. It not only symbolizes the very best in athletic achievement, but also Tiffany’s creativity and legendary savoir-faire.

Tiffany & Co. first lent its expertise to the National Football League, designing the inaugural Super Bowl trophy in 1967. For over 50 years, the Vince Lombardi Trophy has stood symbolic as the pinnacle of gridiron glory.

Three years after it was introduced, in 1970, the trophy was renamed after the late Green Bay Packers coach, Lombardi, who led the Packers to victory in the first two Super Bowls. It was initially designed by Oscar Riedener, a former Vice President at Tiffany & Co., who sketched the basic design on a napkin during a 1966 meeting with then-NFL commissioner, Pete Rozelle. The design features a regulation-size football in kicking position.

Details About This Year’s Super Bowl LVI Trophy

Tiffany & Co. entrusts the design to its most accomplished artisans, who bring the trophy to life over a course of approximately four months (a total of 72 hours of labour). These master craftspeople combine time-honoured techniques with cutting-edge innovations, from spinning, silversmithing and chasing to hand engraving and polishing, to craft the seven-pound, 22-inch sterling silver trophy. They handcraft the Vince Lombardi trophy and over 65 other trophies each year at the Tiffany & Co. hollowware workshop in Cumberland, Rhode Island.

In total, Tiffany & Co. designs, and handcrafts five football trophies. The House created its first football trophy in 1959, the MacArthur Bowl, honouring General Douglas MacArthur. Still presented today, the trophy is awarded to the best college football team of each year.

Moreover, since Super Bowl XXV in 1991, Tiffany & Co. has created the Pete Rozelle Super Bowl MVP Trophy, which was redesigned in 2012, and since 2011, the jeweller has created the George S. Halas Trophy for the National Football Conference (NFC) and the Lamar Hunt Trophy for the American Football Conference (AFC).

Tiffany’s legendary Vince Lombardi Trophy will be presented at Super Bowl LVI on February 13 (February 14 in Asia) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

(Images: Tiffany & Co.)