Known to be a malleable and ductile metal, gold is not only treated as one of the symbols of grandeur but also counted as auspicious in many cultures. More often than not conventional was given preference over the innovative. However, people have been exploring more avenues and experimenting with this precious metal to create luxurious products and finding customers who love to splurge on unusual gold items that were never heard of before.

Moreover, many consider the precious metal to be a safe investment option and prefer it over other precious metals. From weddings to festivals, it has been an indispensable part of our lives for aeons.

While the world still debates on whether money can buy happiness or not, money can definitely buy gold and a lot of it. From coffins to lemonades, here is a list of seven unusual items made of gold.

Main and Featured image: AFP