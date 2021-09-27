Who will be the next James Bond has been a hot topic ever since Daniel Craig slipped on his tux for his final outing as 007. Tackling the role as the fictional superspy, Craig has assumed the role of Bond since 2006’s Casino Royale.

Now as he closes the chapter as 007 in No Time To Die, the question remains – just who will replace him? Well Bookmaker William Hill has the odds on which actor is in the lead to step into the shoes of the British secret agent.

According to the bookmakers, Revenant and Venom star Tom Hardy in the lead choice to be the next James Bond.

Hardy is no stranger to action-espionage films, having starred in Christopher Nolan’s Inception, and he is currently 5/2 favourite to assume the role.

The Hammersmith-born 43-year-old earned serious plaudits for his efforts in films such as Mad Max, and notably declined to speak about the iconic role when rumours first abounded in 2017.

Leading Candidates

Bridgerton’s dashing Rege-Jean Page has long been the internet’s choice to land the role amid news that he will star alongside Bond girl Ana de Armas in the Gray Man. This, as well as the news that Page will feature in Dungeons and Dragons alongside Chris Pine and Hugh Grant, show demand is high for the leading man’s services.

Page is joint second favourite at 3-1, alongside James Norton, whose Hollywood credentials have continued to grow. From Grantchester to Happy Valley, his CV is strong, and the 36-year-old Brit really raised the stakes with his turn as Alex Goodman in crime drama McMafia.

Welsh actor and Disney star Luke Evans, who has made no bones about his willingness to take up the coveted role, continues to attract interest as the next James Bond at 6-1. Completing the top five is London-born Luther star Idris Elba, along with Superman Henry Cavill.

Will it be Elba, Idris Elba? There has been plenty of chatter ever since he posted a photo on Instagram with that caption back in 2018. And given all the high octane action stunts he pulled off in the hit BBC crime drama, he could be cut from the right cloth.

As would man of steel Cavill, who was almost cast as 007 ahead of Craig, having auditioned for Casino Royale. With much being made of the suitability of the 38-year-old’s muscular physique and London accent, both he and Elba are available at 8-1.

Outside Odds

Scot and Outlander star Sam Hueghan – although not as well known as some of the other hot tips – is sought after following his role in the 2018 flick The Spy Who Dumped Me and British GQ has even tipped the 12-1 shot for the gig.

Tom Hiddleston of Thor fame could fit the bill. The Night Manager star joins Hueghan on 12-1 and did play an MI5 officer in the BBC series, but it remains to be seen whether the Loki star could take time out from his busy Marvel calendar to jump into an Aston Martin.

Peaky Blinders star Cilian Murphy at 28-1 is often linked to the role, but he himself has tipped a female lead, while Game of Thrones and Bodyguard actor Richard Madden continues to excel in the spotlight.

According to some reports, Madden has caught the eye of executive producer Barbara Broccoli.

But despite all speculation and years of saying No Time To Die would be his fifth and final outing as Ian Fleming’s famous spy, could Daniel Craig have a change of heart?

Meanwhile, Lashana Lynch (ODDS?) – who has downplayed her character Nomi taking on Bond’s 007 designation in the latest movie – could become the first female to front the franchise, while 25-1 shot Henry Golding could become the first British-Asian Bond.

As far as potential surprise packages go, Kanye West is priced at 200-1 with Emilia Fox at 500-1, while Will Smith, Colin Firth and David Beckham are all on offer at 1000-1.

Clearly there are also some who think that Line of Duty faves Martin Compston (66-1) and Vicky McLure (1000-1) should be given a license to kill next too.