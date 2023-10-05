“We were strangers but had so much in common

Head first, it’s funny how the walls come down

And somehow everything works out”

– Lullaboy proposes with his single “Life with U”

It’s not often a celebrity arrives without his minders for a photoshoot. Incognito, I watched as he entered the lift lobby. No airs, the Nirvana tee-wearing, young 27-year-old who would not look like he’s someone with 34 million streams on his most popular single on Spotify.

American-born, Singaporean-raised and Indonesian-Chinese in ethnicity, Bernard Dinata is Lullaboy and vice versa. His performer persona and his personal one are indistinguishable, going so far as to highlight, “I didn’t think a name more commonly associated with a dog would be a good name for a pop-star,” he jokes.

Do you prefer to listen to your own music during the shoot? I ask. It’s a shit test he passes admirably. “I don’t like to listen to music once it’s released because I’d find myself wishing to change things but mostly, I think it’s too cocky, I’m not like that.”

Enter Sandman: Meet Bernard Dinata

What about your mum though? I ask again. He belts out a heartwarming laugh, “Oh man, she’s probably my number one fan, she plays them all the time to a point where I need to ask her to chill!” Indeed, the self-styled “Lullamom”, though not officially the leader of the “Lullafam” (his fan community), is indeed a big influence on this rising star. He makes the point that his mother had sent YouTube clips of his songs to his childhood crush and 10 years later, they make contact once again because she’s asking him who’s sending her all these links. “Turns out, it was my mum and I was like: Gosh, I’m so sorry but I hope you enjoyed it.”

And did she?

“Hahaha, I don’t think so.

“Over the years, I’ve reached a point where I don’t get upset with my mum for sharing my stuff. I just give thanks for it now,” Dinata says. In fact, produced with Berklee College of Music alumni Justin Adijanto and mixed by fellow alumni Ano Stevano, “Only In My Dreams” is an open letter to Lullamom, over the guilt of having argued with his mother over trivialities – a sign of emotional maturity if ever there was young for a young idol.

Your top five streams have double-digit million views. Tell me, how did Lullaboy begin?

I feel like there were two phases. There’s Bernard Dinata and then Lullaboy was something that happened pretty recently. I was falling in love with music when I was five years old and starting to go for vocal lessons. It was that era when Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys were becoming hot, and it was the first two songs I wanted to sing and so that’s what the vocal coach taught me.

Road trips were a big thing in the U.S. and so there would always be music in all different genres, but it was playing in school bands where I really started improving. I started learning the guitar but my hands were too small back then and once I got old enough, I picked it up again. The passion really makes things go smoothly as opposed to when you’re forced to learn like with Asian parents.

I also learned a lot about music from church back when I was a worship leader and I still am now. Now I fill the gap whenever someone can’t make it, I had

to learn all these different instruments and that has helped me a lot with production like needing to know piano, drums, bass and keys. I never knew that would end up being my career and I’m thankful for all of it.

I don’t think you’re old enough to remember the days of buying an album for only two or three songs and the rest was filler that didn’t interest you… when I encountered your songs, I was surprised how easy it was to listen to your entire discography. Why do you think your music has such an earworm-y quality to it?

I’m not afraid to just tell the truth. Honesty with lyrics and storytelling comes first, [it is] never the production of the song. It’s always about the message and bringing it to life. When I was starting out, a lot of people told me that as an Asian male singer, I have to be more masculine and not so emotional but I have always been like this since I was little. I was always more sensitive, I enjoyed emo punk rock music and that’s all about self expression. Then I became a worship leader and that’s also another form of self expression, one on weekdays and another on weekends and being able to express myself helped me through life.

Is Bernard your punk rock persona then?

It’s a nerdy name and a terrible rocker name. I’ve always been me since the beginning and the listeners know that. If they feel like they want to be in touch with more of their emotions, I think they will put on my music instead of Drake or some EDM, and I’m happy with my little niche in the market.

I was just back from Indonesia and meeting my Lullafam, and it feels great to call them that because we’re always there to help each other out. They feel like family, a lot of them tell me stories of how my music have helped them sort through emotional moments in their lives. I was reading their letters on the plane and I was just blown away by how shockingly deep they were, that’s when I realised that’s kind of my purpose in life: to help people little by little through music.

A lot of your music is about love. Are they all about different girls or just the one who got away?

They’re about different people… [laughs] All of them will know it’s about them, but I use the songs as a way to take a photograph of a memorable moment. I still listen to these songs to take me back to those moments because I’m really sentimental. I feel like every moment is there for a reason and they just take us to the next place of our lives, and I don’t want to forget that and those people. I hope they don’t forget me too.

What is it like to find love in the Tinder era? You’re not “Taylor Swifting” for your musical inspiration, right?

[Laughs] I’ve never been a serial dater, I’m more into long-term relationships and every mistake has led me to the next place. I’m in a pretty good place now, engaged to be married. The latest single “Life with U” was what I actually used to propose! I nervously sang her the song and thankfully, she said yes!

It just occurred to me that it’s pretty tricky to talk about one’s dating history, but your music is out there and she kind of knows, doesn’t she?

Yeah, she knows [laughs]. I don’t think she listens to the songs about other girls, but she really, really likes the ones about her. She plays “Life with U” at minimum value when she goes to sleep, just so it can get more streams. I think that’s the sweetest thing anybody has ever done for me.

That or her typical female ego to be more popular than the other women…

[Laughs] Love language wise, I’m an acts of service kind of guy and I realise most people aren’t like that.

So, she falls asleep to your music… hence the performing name? That your music is so easy to listen to that people are falling asleep with it?

Oh man, that could be a good or bad thing… [laughs] But to be honest, it wasn’t the initial intention. A lot of people tell me that my voice is calming and I’m really happy to hear that. I’m 28 next month and growing up and becoming a husband is daunting, so I am nostalgic for the good old days because I know the responsibilities that are coming my way and I’m looking for a little escape back to when I was a little boy – I guess that’s where Lullaboy comes from.

I can assure you, guys don’t grow up, we only grow old. You might get wiser or more cynical, but you’ll continue to like the same movies and toys…

Jonathan, that’s the motto of my life! And the motto of my music!

Do you see a pattern to your most popular music?

I didn’t know any of them was going to be a hit. The only thing I try to do is to be as genuine and honest as possible. My fans are smart, they know when I’m not being real and when it’s just a character. I never want to play with fire in that way and so far, the trend seems to be, the more honest I am, the better the song does. I need to try to stick to what I do. People have asked me whether I want to try different genres and I’ve been influenced by all of them. I think combining all of those together, is what I put out now. I try not to be anybody else and the Lullafam vibes with that.

You’re sometimes described as a Singaporean singer, sometimes as an Indonesian-Singaporean, how do you identify?

I’ve always wanted to be both! My family is from Indonesia. That’s my culture, my family speaks to me in Indonesia but I stupidly respond to them in English, that’s because my Indo always sounds funny. That said, Singapore has always been my home since I moved here for Primary one. I attended American school for a while but my mother wanted me to be more Asian, so she moved me to ACS. I’ve been here all the way and done my time in the army as well. I have homes in so many places, but I believe a true home is where the people are and Singapore is where I want to raise a family and it’s the country I identify the most with. As an outsider, I wondered whether I would ever make it in the industry in Singapore and somehow, ever since I switched to becoming Lullaboy, I became something bigger than myself and it is something that everyone can take as a part of themselves and that allowed Singapore to accept me a bit more. When I got that award from Spotify last year that put me in a top five gang with unbelievable artists like JJ Lin, it was the moment I finally felt that Singapore accepts me.

What does Lullamom think about your fan community and do you ever write your music subconsciously wondering if she’ll frown at what you’re saying?

There is a line in one of my songs “My Name Is” and it goes, “I love my mum and she’s actually kinda cool but I’m not always an angel and she doesn’t have a clue”. I’ve always wondered what her takeaway of that lyric was and then I realised she probably already knows and she’s just not bringing it up [laughs].

What would Lullaboy tell Bernard who was just starting out?

Stay true to who you are, because you’re going to spend a lot of time overthinking and wondering who you should be and waste all that time trying to fit in. Fitting in is the opposite of belonging and you discover that you could spend your whole life trying to fit in and never be happy. Just be yourself and release the music that connects with you. AM

