Born with innovation in mind, Hublot’s Masterpiece or MP collection represents the fusion between revolutionary movements and spectacular designs. With each iteration since the department’s inception in 2010, the highest levels of craft entirely dedicated to Grand Complications embody the brand’s pure prowess, inviting us to look at time in a new light.

If its first model, the barrel-shaped titanium MP-01 presented in 2011 with a shaped chronograph movement offering a 10-day power reserve, was a celebration of extraordinary movements and cutting-edge research, its latest model which celebrated its debut in November 2023 fused the work of Japanese artist Takashi Murakami in a creation unlike any Masterpiece that has come before at Hublot.

Although there are differentiating criteria on the specific elements involved in defining a work of art as a masterpiece, there are common qualities that every masterpiece shares: It must provoke sentiment and emotion, be it curiosity, awe or disgust. There should be style, technique and harmony. That said, in our modern times, a masterpiece is a creation in any area of the arts that has been given much critical praise, especially one that is considered the greatest work of a person’s career or to a work of outstanding creativity, skill, profundity or workmanship.

Beyond Superflat

Takashi Murakami should be an artist who needs little introduction. With influences spanning from the antiquated techniques of traditional Japanese Nihonga paintings to contemporary anime, he is one of contemporary culture’s most popular collaborators. From album covers and music videos through streetwear and high fashion to landmark cultural institutions, his fingerprint is all around the industry. An icon of contemporary pop art, Murakami is often defined as “the Japanese Andy Warhol”.

His adept ability to meld the extremes of old and new is exemplary of Murakami’s own distinguished Superflat movement. A manifesto referring to what the artist deems “flat” Japanese artistic traditions, taking elements from pop culture and blurring the lines between high art and consumerism.

I was captivated by his early work. Murakami explored and deconstructed the aesthetics of saccharine cuteness often found in corporate mascots and entertainment. This was the seed which would flourish in his later work, the outgrowing of symbols and motifs that would grow into the surreal landscapes/patterns he became notorious for. As Murakami thrived, the experimental focus of this earlier work dissipated, developing a cohesive aesthetic, and what began as an exploratory cultural-aesthetic critique began to feel homogeneous at best, commercial at its least charitable. Murakami’s output seemed to devolve into affirmative postmodern pop art, but was there more to the artist that onlookers could perceive?

Seamlessly blending Western commercial imagery and Japanese pop culture references with the country’s rich cultural legacy, Murakami might seemingly appear to treat his art as a commodity, employing hundreds of workers for projects like contemporary art peer Jeff Koons, but his cheerful motifs like his signature rainbow flower cast a dark shadow: hints to a deeper meaning and the melancholy of a melancholic past.

The Artist(s) Of Fusion

At the start of 2021, Hublot delved headfirst into an unusual collaboration with Murakami eclectically blending Japanese pop culture with fine jewellery. The most recognisable input from the artist is his signature flower motif, 12 petals with one for each hour. The smiling centre of the flower is created using sapphire crystal and the 12 petals are studded with over 450 black diamonds.

Earlier this year, Hublot and Murakami announced their fourth joint artistic project: the launch of 13 new NFTs and 13 unique timepieces. Inspired by Japanese video games and TV from the 1970s as well as the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black, the first collaboration between the two revolutionary figures launched back in 2021, the 13 unique NFTs brought the philosophical concept of the watch as a work of art to a new level, by bridging the art of fine watchmaking with digital art.

This time on the MP-15 Takashi Murakami Tourbillon Sapphire, conventional ideas of a timepiece have been completely ignored for a work of art that is completely and literally sculptural. There is no dial, on this Masterpiece, Hublot has fused the case, movement and dial in a unique arrangement. Where the dial customarily sits, stands the complication, with indicator hands occupying a peripheral position. At its core, Hublot’s first series-produced central flying tourbillon – unique and different from anything the Manufacture has created in its 40 years.

Featuring an impressive power reserve of 150 hours which almost amounts to the entirety of a week, Hublot’s central flying tourbillon is by all industry benchmarks, an exceptional creation, especially when you consider that it is also able to be serially produced. The power reserve spanning the 89% of seven days is possible due to copious amounts of mainspring ensconced within twin barrels. Given the impractically of hand-winding such a tremendously long spring, Hublot created a special stylus to assist.

Supplied with the piece, for which it has been specially designed, and rechargeable via a USB socket, the stylus is placed on the crown, which then winds through a course of 100 revolutions until both barrels that drive the central tourbillon are fully wound. The position of the latter embodies its function: a visual pleasure, visible at all times. Murakami has ably underlined its mischievous nature by incorporating two twinkling eyes and a broad smile. Yet, for those who have followed the Japanese artist, it is this next aesthetic motif which hints to its bittersweet kernel.

Surrounding Murakami’s iconic element, a flower composed of 12 petals is made entirely of sapphire. With its unique ability to track the sun across the sky, The MP-15’s botanical muse was a symbol of spiritual faith and worship. Sunflowers are heliotropic, which means that they turn their flowers to follow the movement of the Sun across the sky from east to west, and then return at night to face the east, ready again for the dawn.

Needless to say, sunflowers are not just visually appealing but also philosophically significant: The meaning of sunflowers stems from their very nature – always facing the sun, hence they also symbolise unwavering faith and constant orientation towards the light. This is why they are often associated with positivity, happiness and optimism. That said, while sapphire has an extremely high use temperature, hardness, optical clarity and chemical resistance, its flexural strength is double-edged. Even though it is extremely robust, one of the unique properties of the sapphire is that it’s a single crystal form, which means it has no grain boundaries or porosity; and so, it is difficult to machine preciously because it is such a tough material, but also because an errant strike can render its crystalline structure asunder. What an apt metaphor that even the hardest of us can break when the wounds occur in exactly the right place. He named one of his 2018 art pieces thusly, “There’s bound to be difficult times. There’s bound to be sad times but we won’t lose heart; we’d rather not cry, so laugh, we will”.

The flower features soft curves and bold, generous volumes. Hublot’s aim was to create absolute transparency in order to maximise the luminosity of the MP-15: sapphire case, sapphire caseback, sapphire crown, translucent flange and strap. In that sense, with a material always catching the light, this “sunflower” is indeed always shining, illuminating its curves and reliefs.

Hublot has also designed its tourbillon without an upper bridge, making it easy to appreciate just how much work has gone into developing the MP-15. All of its components are skeletonised with some of the gears and all of the tourbillon components – which appear to float in space.

Around the edge, the hours and minutes are indicated by the tips of two hands. These are peripheral, rather than central. Aficionados will appreciate the technical feat: The hands literally pass beneath the tourbillon cage, in a bold affront to the basic principles of traditional watchmaking science. Here, the escapement and the hour and minute hands vie for position in a single central space. To accommodate them, the cannon pinion and the hour wheel had to be pivoted around the tourbillon support by creating a co-axial construction.

Nothing in Murakami’s world is accidental. His works are finely tuned mechanisms of precision production, much like the Nyon Manufacture’s central flying tourbillon; early on, he understood how difficult it was to forge a stable career in the Japanese art market and resolved to build his reputation abroad. Everything in his universe is a delicate balance of insight and zeitgeist. His exhibitions break attendance records, and they attract fashion kids and sneakerheads just as much as art types. Therein lies my assertion that this man’s work has achieved the definition of masterpiece in every measure and he did so, not like the greats whose fame was accrued posthumously but rather, he accomplished this as a contemporary artist of fusion.

MP-15 Takashi Murakami Tourbillon Sapphire Price + Specs

Case 42mm polished sapphire with 30-metre water resistance

Movement Manual-winding HUB9015 with 150-hour power reserve

Price S$466,300