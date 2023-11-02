They say tragedy plus time equals comedy. If one is so inclined, human suffering can invoke an accompanying catharsis which can be perceived with some laughter-inducing amusement. After all, what other person can endure the tirade of a school discipline master for having long hair, only to cut it short? Too short apparently and hence, still unacceptable according to

the teacher’s standards. The absurdity of such a situation over time abounds when we look back upon it and then, when I asked him a relatively simple question as to whether he wondered about the road not taken, he sought clarification.

Well, you mentioned in a previous interview that you excelled academically…

Putting his hand to mouth to stifle laughter to no avail, Shawn Thia replies, “When I said excelled, I meant I went from Express stream to Normal. I found it really easy and I did better. Excelled in that sense.” This self-effacing reply made me realise that this boy, who was not quite yet a man kind of possessed of a wisdom better found in middle-aged gents, had really made the right calls with regard to his career. Rather than go the route of typical artiste management, he joined social media agency SGAG instead. Proof enough that tragedy alone doesn’t define our human experience. In fact, it’s only when we can look back and find the humour in the tragedies of our lives that we really humanise ourselves in the eyes of others, and in Thia, I found neither an actor nor a frequent Bulgari celebrity collaborator, but rather, he was as “bro” as KOLs (key opinion leaders) go.

No Mere Joke: SGAG’s Shawn Thia is All Grown Up

“The road not taken is pretty much the story of my career. It’s been a bit unorthodox. That’s something I prefer compared to just following the herd,” Thia explains. Indeed, comedians or people with comedic timing tend to possess a kind of intelligence that is not easily quantified in our school system, so I asked whether things would have been different for him if he wasn’t a part of the Singaporean school system.

“The Singaporean expectation is that you do well in Maths, Science and all that, and the tendency is that if some people don’t do well, it’s easy to categorise them as stupid or not academically inclined. For me, I think I can navigate life fairly well with soft skills like being able to speak to people and this sets me apart from everyone else.”

Can you describe an example where soft skills have helped you?

I gained all these skills through experience. I started working from the young age of 15 after I left school. Comparatively, a person who remains in the school system will only understand academics and navigate less complex interpersonal relationships like school friendships. But if you were working like I was, you had to quickly figure out how to survive in the real world, how to say the right things or even not to say anything at all. I’d like to think EQ (emotional quotient) is extremely important.

That means you learned at 15 what I did at 35. That in Singapore, no one appreciates anyone speaking their mind (even if they say they do)…

Yeah, being too opinionated is a double-edged sword. It’s good in that you know what you want, what you’re worth and what should be done, but at the same time, culture and society means that for the majority who can’t accept your opinions as valid, then the minority voice can be shut out. I think the key is to be sensitive.

Are you happy with the trajectory your life has taken?

I’m perfectly happy. Life would have been very different if I had stayed in school and I tend to reflect about this. The path I’m taking is quite honestly a gamble and no one knows whether I’m going to make it or not, even if you’re hardworking. Also, there isn’t a very clear path, there’s nothing similar to a corporate ladder – and looking back, I probably won’t do well in a corporate environment. I just want to keep learning, doing new things, surprising myself and I have some goals that I consider farfetched.

What does something farfetched look like?

To win an overseas award? To be recognised abroad? I don’t think it’s difficult to get noticed locally and I think if I managed to make a name for myself abroad, then that’s where it becomes a little bit more special.

You’re described in many articles as “good looking” and Pierce Brosnan famously said he wished he wasn’t so good looking so that his acting skills had a chance to develop. Is this something you agree with?

I mean, I like how I look and I thank God for how I look [laughs]. But it’s a double-edged sword because how you look also changes your profile; because people automatically believe you can’t do certain roles, it’s harder for people to visualise you in something outside of the typical handsome guy roles and they have little confidence to cast you for anything else.

The industry classifies actors into 탉獗탰 (ǒu xiàng pài) and 茄제탰 (shí lì pài) – those who are pretty and those with skills to be a good actor. But the reality is that even if you have a good set of skills, the impression someone gets when an actor is good looking is that they’re a 빻틸 (huā píng) aka flower vase [laughs], so there’s more to prove for me.

So which category do you prefer to be in?

[Laughs] Skills lah! Looks fade and I want my career to have longevity.

This is on your Instagram profile: “I am not kevjumba”. Have you reached out to him yet?

I think I should [laughs] but there was a period where he [Kevjumba, a famed comedy YouTuber] went up the mountains and turned all monk to escape the limelight; but definitely I’d love to because 10 years ago, people kept telling me that I looked like him.

Given your background in SGAG, is having a comedy series like he did on YouTube something you’ve considered?

I really want to do comedy, but I consider it the most difficult genre. I grew up watching 鷺槿馳 (Stephen Chow) and Jackie Chan and this is something that I really want to explore, but in our landscape, the comedy scene for films or a series is just not there. But with online content, I can explore that genre. I really want to learn how to do it.

The reality is that if an actor isn’t on Netflix or Disney+, appearing only on Mediacorp TV isn’t going to help your career because all of the new viewing habits are formed from content streams. If you’re only doing Mediacorp productions, you’re going to plateau at some point…

I fully agree. So the strategy for me is to be with the relevant platforms. Traditional media is still important to me so you have a relationship with the older folks who still consume television. Your personal social platforms also require upkeep in addition with SGAG as a platform, so I can continue to reinforce my presence. In a world with both traditional and digital media, the one with both will definitely have an advantage.

Last year, I did a full year of Channel 5 TV to cater to the English-speaking market; this year, I [am doing] a full year of Channel 8 to cater to the Chinese-speaking market. In the meantime, I’m keeping active on social media. You have to keep casting nets.

You sound like you’ve given this profession a lot of thought, but in other interviews you said you were only going to “try acting”, why try? It wasn’t a real aspiration originally?

I mean, say, you really want to be an actor and you do one short film or two TV commercials, [but] can they call themselves an actor? It is really hard to quantify that. What makes a person an actor? It’s really hard for me to define that because I started out doing TV commercials and doing minor roles, I was never sure whether people saw me as an actor. There was definitely that insecurity.

You don’t think that breakout role as Ah Zai in Titoudao qualifies you as an actor?

Every actor needs something they can be recognised for and that series was definitely a good push start for my career.

Do you want to do a Chin Han or Tan Kheng Hua and work on American productions?

To be honest, I don’t have high ambitions. Don’t get me wrong, it would be great. Every now and again,

I’ll speak to my acting coach (Yeo) Yann Yann and she was in a Disney+ production, so she has Hollywood experience. Though it stirs a little spark in you, I’m very aware of my range and what I can do and I feel that I’m not ready. I feel I have a lot more to improve and learn, but if opportunity comes, I would jump on it. But right now, I don’t feel like I’m ready for it.

Is this humility something your mother instilled in you?

My mum is a very practical person [whereas] I’m a dreamer. She’s always instilling practical ideas in me, and people around me will give me advice. I want to be [at] a certain level, but sometimes the “how” to get there is really important. It’s important for a dreamer to know how to be grounded.

Would you say your mother is happy with your decision to drop out?

I think she knew from the start that I wasn’t cut out for it. I can’t do the traditional Singaporean educational route. My stance is that there are more creative or good crafts, I don’t think they can be squeezed into the system because they might just miss out on their opportunity for greatness.

At that point, my mother was so busy with work that she didn’t properly consider the implications. All she said was: “If you drop out of school, you need to start working because the allowance will stop. You need to earn your own keep and put your own food on the table.” When I managed to do that, she was happy, she didn’t have big aspirations for me [laughs]. In fact, she told me, “As a waiter, you can earn two thousand plus and still feed yourself. Just make an honest living.” [Laughs]

So what was the most important skill, trait or bit of wisdom that she imparted to you?

Wow. [Stumped and pauses for a while] She’s also very unorthodox, she’ll always tell me to keep myself in prayer and she’ll tell me things like, “In Singapore if you work hard, you won’t die”. I agree with that perspective: You might not make it to the top, but you’ll survive. She was a single mother raising two kids and she worked 14-hour days. So I really believe in hard work and how you can actually survive.

There’s an uncommon wisdom for someone your age. Do you think that is why, unlike many of your peers, you are engaged to be married before you even turn 30?

Don’t call it wisdom lah. I think it’s more of a stage in life, I’m a bit more traditional in this sense; there’s an idiom 냥소접撚 (chéng jiā lì yè) or “form a family and launch your career”. So, you need to settle your family before your career can kick off – this is wisdom from Chinese history. I see it all the time, look at you, you married at the same age and then your career is already at the top. I want to have something like that.

Careers in media are tricky though, you need a really understanding wife…

I totally get it. Xenia (Tan) is also an actress, but I cannot afford to be complacent. As you know, people in media are generally better looking, and for sure, there will be some insecurity now and again. So that’s where I feel that we should not be scared to “over-communicate”. To let her know how I feel or to alert her that there’s a scene where I’m a little bit more physical with a co-star. Her support in my career building was paramount, for sure.

You’re still really young so this might be a tough one for you to answer, but with what you know today, what would you tell the Shawn Thia who was starting out?

If I was to be really honest, I only properly started becoming an actor in 2019 even though many trials happened in between… But I will say: Trust your

gut and work hard. I mean, which aspiring actor would have chosen to start out in SGAG? I mean, they sell memes [laughs]. It makes no sense! Everyone I asked said it was a bad idea and that they sold jokes, and I was going to become a meme myself. But for me, I saw a platform and business opportunity; I trusted my gut and it worked out. AM