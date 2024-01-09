The Man Behind the Swords: Mackenyu

I can remember the exact moment the cast for Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece was announced: I was rushing a deadline for a project I was procrastinating when I got the notification pop-up. Imagine the surprise I had when I saw the cast line-up, and my even bigger surprise finding out that Mackenyu had been cast as Roronoa Zoro. Leading up to that fateful announcement, I had my reservations about any live-action portrayal of the beloved anime series. Fans of Japanese anime and manga may be on board with me on this: Live-action adaptations do not really hit the same way. More often than not, I find myself cushioning my own expectations before watching to avoid disappointments. Though not this time.

Wielding Swords And Wearing Faces

I first knew of Mackenyu in his stellar performance as Yukishiro Enishi in Rurouni Kenshin. Enishi and Kenshin’s swordfight scene was spectacular: The room’s silence, save for the loud clangs of their swords, juxtaposed against Enishi’s calm yet arrogant swagger. Despite already knowing this scene from the manga (yes, I am an OG fan), witnessing Mackenyu bring Enishi to life was nothing short of mind-blowing. Sure, it is one thing to read a fictional character wielding swords as naturally as he walks, but it is another to see an actual actor pulling off stunts like that. Somehow, Mackenyu was able to embody Enishi. From the way he talked to the way he stared other characters down, no minute detail was missed.

“I want to be able to not do anything and be that character just by standing there,” the 27-year-old American Japanese humbly replies to the praise. “I think that’s the hardest thing to do when you’re adapting manga. To be honest, I don’t know how to exactly explain it either, but when fans thank me for bringing [my characters] to life, I feel gratified. That’s something I always strive for.”

Of course, the actor carries that same mindset to his newest groundbreaking role as Roronoa Zoro in the live adaptation of One Piece. Leaving aside that wielding three swords is already no easy task — a character as legendary as Zoro is a big honour with very big shoes to fill (his popularity ranks right behind Luffy’s). “I am a huge fan of One Piece. I love the series, and I love Zoro. I did not want to change anything about his character. I wanted to be loyal to how he is like in the manga, but film scripts were different,” Mackenyu confesses, stating he is afraid of making changes too huge on screen in comparison to the manga counterpart of the character. “So what I did was to try bringing the manga Zoro to life, just in a live-action setting. I took the time to process and embody what manga Zoro is like before setting off to do what I do. I did my best to deliver that to the audience, and thankfully they seemed to like him. I had a really good time being Zoro.”

The conversation about One Piece continues for quite a bit. Mackenyu shares his excitement about being on set as they shot in South Africa and how surreal the experience was. “We had 2,000 people building ships. Real, gigantic ships!” he says, much to the laughter of everyone around. “They were gigantic in the manga, and we wanted to stay true to that. So now, they’re gigantic in real life!” Indeed, the worldbuilding of the adaptation is a feat many can only dream of, and seeing it in real life must have had to sink the reality in for the actor. “It felt real,” he agrees. “I was excited the whole way, just watching it come to life. It truly was so awesome.”

Living The Double Life

Most people, including me, would perhaps only know Mackenyu as an exceptional actor with a sterling track record of always executing and bringing characters to life. What many may not know, is his almost double-life in being American Japanese. Mackenyu sheds some light on what it is like navigating a bicultural life.

“I had such a hard time understanding Japanese culture. I grew up in Los Angeles, and even though I am Japanese by blood, my soul is American. I did not know what Japanese kids grew up with or what the school system was like.” He recalls the small details he picked up on, the daily occurrences that seemed mundane to most but not to young Mackenyu. “For example, our schools in L.A. have lockers in the hallway, but they don’t have that in Japan. It’s a simple, small thing, but I didn’t know that. I only knew when I went to see what schools were like in Japan.” He recounts bits of his childhood with a distant fondness in his eyes, paired with a gentle smile. “I used to study Japanese in a Japanese school in L.A. every Saturday, but even then, the school felt American. It was a challenge to me, having to work through the cultural differences, but I took the time to study the culture, and here I am!” So here he is.

Lightheartedly, Mackenyu explains how he “code-switches” when he is acting in Japanese in contrast to acting in English: “One thing I found out recently is that personalities change when you speak different languages.” Being bicultural myself, I agree with the sentiment, having figured out that speaking in a different language brings out a different persona with it. “It really does show a difference on screen too,” Mackenyu adds, talking about his experience as an actor both in Japan and America. “I think fans notice it too. I’m probably the last one to notice that though.” As he laughs along with that statement, he does agree that code-switching brings an opportunity to know a side of himself he may previously not know of. “It’s fun. Definitely funny.”

Mackenyu: On Fashion

Aside from being an actor, Mackenyu has also ventured into the realm of fashion design. Having started his own clothing line INCRM, he explains how that chapter of his life began with his interest in fashion. “I made that brand with my friends. I want to share what I enjoy wearing with my fans all around the world, and that’s how I came around with INCRM.” He expresses his enthusiasm for garment and jewellery making, which led him to a team of designers curated to work together in idealising his vision. It is refreshing to see, and it feels like I am being let on to a different side of Mackenyu. Taking that leap and jumping into a different industry altogether while balancing his career as an actor is no easy task, but he speaks of it with such ease. In a way, it feels like he is talking of a passion, rather than work. That is something I find admirable of him, as an artist: his dauntless venture to just explore aspects of creativity simply because he enjoys it.

As Mackenyu is the founder of a fashion line, it is only fitting to ask him to interpret his own fashion style. “I don’t have any rules. I mix things up a lot,” he says with a grin. “I can go from very casual and cosy, to very formal. I think fashion is fun, and it should be fun.” His sense of style is easily reflected in his personality, or perhaps it is more apt to call it the other way around. Either way, it translates into his brand as well. His collections of apparel and jewellery are timeless and classic, versatile pieces that can be worn casually or dressed up. Upon mentioning INCRM, he drops a rather huge hint on what is to come soon: “We haven’t announced the big stuff yet, but we are collaborating with a huge ‘something’. It’s happening at the beginning of this year, and it’s going to be big!” And with that, you get first dibs on his forthcoming collection.

What’s Next?

Regarding his plans for this year, Mackenyu reveals one spoiler or two on what his fans can expect. “I’m so excited for season two of One Piece,” he says, echoing much of our anticipation when it was announced just a few months back. “Actually, I do not know at all what’s coming up. There is not yet any script or shoot date yet as of now, so there is not much I can share about that.” However, there is a very special character that Mackenyu and I are very much looking forward to seeing on the screens of One Piece’s second live-adaptation season: a certain reindeer doctor. “Chopper’s going to be there, definitely,” he adds, noting fans can anticipate the beloved character’s portrayal on Netflix soon.

Shedding light on his other projects, the actor talks about trying out different genres, a surprise many may foresee: “One is a fantasy movie, while another is a drama-style film. The latter one is a film centring around a family in Japan and Japanese politics.” When I point out that it is something unlike what he has done before, he admits, “It’s kind of a different style from what I’ve been doing these last couple of years, but I think it is interesting.”

While it is safe to say we will see Mackenyu as the face of Roronoa Zoro for many years to come, in my mind he is also Yukishiro Enishi from Rurouni Kenshin, or Cadet Ryoichi from Pacific Rim: Uprising, even dating as far back as Arata Wataya from his Chihayafuru days. The list goes on, but that snippet alone tells you all you need to know about his career as an actor. Beyond the shiny facade of being a celebrity, Mackenyu remains a humble and easygoing person who does what he does best: bringing life to characters and characters to life. A piece of advice he has parted us with? To master the technique of sleeping anywhere. “You need to get the rest when you can, wherever you are!”