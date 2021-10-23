Art lovers no longer have to confine themselves to appreciating art from a virtual standpoint. With borders gradually opening across the world, travellers can now appreciate the works of world renowned artists.

From highly anticipated museum openings to walking art trails, global citizens can now indulge in art through an array of engaging experiences. For many, this provides an opportunity to witness the world’s most celebrated artists’ achievements across moviemaking, contemporary art, and paintings.

Here are some that should be on your radar in the not too distant future.