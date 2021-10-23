Art lovers no longer have to confine themselves to appreciating art from a virtual standpoint. With borders gradually opening across the world, travellers can now appreciate the works of world renowned artists.
From highly anticipated museum openings to walking art trails, global citizens can now indulge in art through an array of engaging experiences. For many, this provides an opportunity to witness the world’s most celebrated artists’ achievements across moviemaking, contemporary art, and paintings.
Here are some that should be on your radar in the not too distant future.
Inviting the world into an unparalleled experience of the arts, sciences, artists, and social impact of moviemaking is the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Opening its doors in late September 2021, the new museum in Los Angeles is set to become the largest in North America devoted to exploring films and film culture. It is also the only such museum in the city.
The seven-story, 300,000-square-foot museum draws on the unique resources of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. It features amongst others, a 30,000-square-foot core exhibition ‘Stories of Cinema’, offering celebratory, critical, and personal perspectives on the disciplines and impact of moviemaking, past and present.
There is also a temporary exhibition Hayao Miyazaki, a museum retrospective tributing the work of the acclaimed filmmaker and Studio Ghibli. Visitors can also indulge in the Oscars Experience – an immersive simulation that lets visitors imaginatively step onto the stage of the Dolby Theatre to accept an Academy Award. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures also hosts ongoing educational tours and family programs for visitors to experience.
Qatar Museums is set to present Jeff Koons: Lost in America starting from 21 November 2021 – 31 March 2022. It marks the artist’s first exhibition in the Gulf region, as well as part of the Qatar-United States 2021 Year of Culture.
Taking place at the QM Gallery ALRIWAQ and curated by the renowned Massimiliano Gioni, the exhibition provides a unique view into the exceptional career of one of the best-known contemporary artists, whose work bridges Pop, Minimalism and the readymade.
‘Lost in America’ presents a portrait of American culture as seen through Koons’s autobiography, beginning with his childhood in suburban Pennsylvania. The exhibition features more than 60 artworks drawn the four-decade-long career of the world renowned artist. Divided into 16 galleries, each piece is introduced by an autobiographical text by the artist, emphasizing his memories, influences and fascination with American visual culture.
Dorchester Collection unveils a series of bespoke private walking trails, designed exclusively for guests to follow in the footsteps of legendary and renowned artists including Picasso, Rodin, Monet, and Caravaggio.
Beginning with Picasso’s Montmartre at Le Meurice, guests can discover Paris in the company of a knowledgeable and passionate guide. Each itinerary will be adapted to guests, allowing them to stop and enjoy the scenery as well as absorb juicy anecdotes about the chosen legendary artist’s life and career.
Le Meurice will also hosts similar tours with Rodin: Love and Torment in November 2021 and Monet: Revolutionary Brushstrokes in March 2022. The programme will also debut in Rome with Hotel Eden: Caravaggio: Rebel and Rome in March 2022.
Contemporary Mayfair hotel, 45 Park Lane, has provided a canvas for emerging and established artists since opening in 2011. Celebrating its 10th year, the hotel is bringing some much needed colour and positivity to 2021 with the reopening of its diverse array of art exhibitions.
Curated by Lily Ackerman from Ackerman Studios, in collaboration with 45 Park Lane, the programme will showcase works by award-winning portrait artist Curtis Holder and a retrospective of some of 45 Park Lane’s most popular exhibitions, marking the 10th anniversary of the hotel, featuring Lhouette, Benjamin Shine, Ewan David Eason and Raul Castillo.
Curtis Holder starting from November 3, 2021, to January 24, 2022, draws inspiration from the history and heritage of 45 Park Lane. Holder’s exhibition tells stories of the lost, silent moments after the party has ended while musing on the works of 20th-century artists such as Leyendecker and Michael Leonard.