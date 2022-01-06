8 Singapore Art Exhibitions To Check Out In January 2022

Need a dose of art? Thankfully, Singapore is not short on art exhibitions, especially this January.

2022 opens with a slew of them, most of which are part of the annual Singapore Art Week. This year, the arts and culture event will extend beyond its usual locales (Bugis, Civic District, middle-of-nowhere Gillman Barracks) and into Tanjong Pagar Distripark.

Sitting opposite the old Tanjong Pagar Railway Station, the industrial site will host S.E.A. Focus, a massive, must-see showcase of Southeast Asian contemporary art, as well as the opening of Singapore Art Museum’s new art spaces.

While January is a great month to pay appreciation to local artists (like Faris Heizer, for one), you’ll also be treated to the works of esteemed international talents like KAWS, Olafur Eliasson and the late Nam June Paik.

As you embark on your art adventures all around the island, be sure to refer to our list of new cafés and restaurants to see if any of them are along the way. After all, good food and good art are all you need to have a great weekend. Alternatively, after your visit to the new arts hub that is the Tanjong Pagar Distripark, consider a tipple or two at our favourite bars in the neighbourhood.

Header photo credit: S.E.A Focus, courtesy of Singapore Art Week

The best art exhibitions in Singapore see this January

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.