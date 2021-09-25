The worlds of music and visual arts are set to collide at Christie’s, which has partnered with the Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke to present, and then sell, works by the British artist Stanley Donwood.

Going under the hammer are six paintings closely related to the cover of the band’s “Kid A” album, which celebrates its 21st anniversary this year.

After meeting Thom Yorke at Exeter Art School, Stanley Donwood began working with Radiohead for their third EP, “My Iron Lung,” released in 1994. He has since created the covers for all of their albums, including the most recent, “A Moon Shaped Pool” (2016).

Christie’s is due to sell six paintings by Stanley Donwood during its “First Open: Post-War and Contemporary Art” sale, held October 5 to 19. This series of dystopian landscapes, created between 1999 and 2001, is closely linked to the cover of Radiohead’s fourth album, “Kid A” (2000).

Stanley Donwood created them in a barn that Radiohead had bought as a recording studio with the money earned from their third album, “OK Computer” (1997). “We had lots of versions of the front cover, all with different pictures and different titles in different typefaces.

We couldn’t work out which was the right one so we took them all downstairs and used tape to stick them to the cupboards and the fridge in the kitchen, hoping that in the morning the right cover and the right title would be obvious. And it was, and it was called Kid A,'” the artist recalls in a statement.

A new record for Stanley Donwood?

These paintings are estimated to fetch between £10,000 and £15,000 (approximately S$18,500 and S$27,750). The amounts fall slightly below Stanley Donwood’s auction record, set in November 2009, when “Kabul” sold for £16,250 (about S$30,000) in the London galleries of Phillips.

Before going under the hammer, the six artworks will go on display October 9 to 15 at Christie’s London headquarters. They will be presented to the public alongside drawings, lyrics and digital artworks selected for the occasion by Stanley Donwood and Thom Yorke.

“Visitors to our galleries will have the opportunity to glimpse the ethereal world that encapsulates the sounds of ‘Kid A,'” explains Victoria Gramm, specialist in post-war and contemporary art at Christie’s.

The sale and exhibition of these paintings coincide with the 21st anniversary of the release of “Kid A.” Radiohead will be marking the event, November 5 with the release of a new album featuring previously unreleased material, entitled “Kid A Mnesia.” It is, in fact, a reissue of the band’s fourth and fifth albums, “Kid A” and “Amnesiac.”

This article was published via AFP Relaxnews.

(Featured image: Photo Courtesy of Christie’s)