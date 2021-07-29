Since Andy Warhol first painted the Campbell’s Soup Cans series, the iconic red and white can has been rooted in art and pop culture. Now almost 60 years since that first painting, Campbell’s is now diving into the digital art world with its first-ever Non-Fungible Token (NFT).

To help bring its new Soup Cans series to life, the brand has roped in artist, Sophia Chang. The new initiative is not only intended to bring the iconic art series to a new audience but to also celebrate the brand’s new label design.

Although the design of the can has been updated, the iconic red and white colour blocking loved by generations remains. The redesigned Campbell’s label features several new elements to contemporise the brand while respecting its heritage. This includes a modernised logo scripture, which was based on founder Joseph Campbell’s original signature.

Campbell’s fans will be able to spot more hidden elements, including the Campbell’s ‘C’ in the fleur de lis and slanted ‘O’ in soup that pays tribute to the letters from the first red and white label in 1898.

Celebrating Art & Soup

The refreshed label still evokes the same sense of comfort, goodness, and Americana. To build on its legacy of inspiring artists, Campbell’s partnered with Sophia Chang whose multimedia artwork puts a twist on classic American art styles through her unique visual storytelling.

A self-proclaimed Campbell’s kid and soup enthusiast, Chang’s storytelling approach to her art and passion to empower communities is woven into her interpretation of the beloved nostalgia of the Soup Cans Series, while creating space for a modern interpretation of the brand today. This NFT is a tribute to Campbell’s continued evolution shown through the iconic designs it has produced throughout the years.

A total of 100 Campbell’s authenticated NFT art pieces titled ‘AmeriCANa – SOPHIA CHANG X CAMPBELL’S’ were created by celebrated street-style artist and illustrator. They will be exclusively available for purchase via NTWRK.

Additionally, one exclusive and animated NFT art piece is available for auction on OpenSea until 6 August. All proceeds for the Campbell’s NFTs will benefit Feeding America, a long-standing partner with Campbell’s in fighting food insecurity.

(Images: Campbell’s)