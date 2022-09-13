Honouring a fond memory, confessing love to your special someone, or inscribing something spiritual, bold, colourful, intricate, or simply cute — if you’re considering getting inked, celebrity tattoos can inspire you in all possible ways.

Cryptic art designs, enigmatic messages, aesthetic quotes or something completely whacky, every tattoo is unique and special to its wearer and leaves an ink inspiration for eagle-eyed fans. And, in today’s fashion world, tattoos are style statements, making viewers wonder about their meaning.

Needless to say, a few stunning celebrity tattoos are sure to take you by surprise. From a bold neck number to adventurous lip art – popular celebrities are extremely creative when getting inked. Naturally, when in doubt, you can take cues from the likes of Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Priyanka Chopra, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga.

All that’s left is to head over to your tattoo artist to get inked. Better yet, make things more fun by convincing your partner to get matching tattoos and flaunt them on Instagram. Get with the programme, as they say.

Here are some of the best celebrity tattoos with beautiful meanings

Priyanka Chopra

After a phenomenal career with outstanding performances in the Indian film industry, the country’s very own ‘Desi girl’, Priyanka Chopra is also making a strong mark in Hollywood. And, when it comes to celebrity tattoos, the Barfi actor has some really sweet ones.

On her right wrist, she has got the words ‘Daddy’s lil girl,’ inked in her father Ashok Chopra’s handwriting. She lost her dad in 2013 but she got the tattoo before his death. It reminds her of the sweet relationship she shared with him and all the fond memories they have.

PC, as she is also referred to, also has the world map inked on her upper arm, which she flaunted in the most stylish way – laying by the pool while visiting her restaurant Sona in New York. Looks like she’s on her way to conquer the world.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is a powerhouse of soulful songs and numerous hit albums that have smashed several records and topped charts globally. She is also known for her creative tattoos and the thoughts behind them.

In 2014, celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang (Keith McCurdy) shared an image of Gomez’s tattoo — an Arabic inscription on her right shoulder blade. When translated, it reads, ‘Love yourself first’ — in tune with her advocating self-love and women empowerment.

In another instance, the “Love You Like A Love Song” singer revealed a new tattoo on her neck in 2020, to celebrate her new album Rare. Flashing a thumbs up to her trusted tattoo artist, Gomez captioned the photo with “Did it again” as she went under the needle.

Gomez has several other tattoos with deep meanings and memories related to them. In 2019, at the American Music Awards, she revealed a thigh tattoo of two folded hands symbolising gratefulness and happiness, by the same tattoo artist.

Two years later, McCurdy shared an image of a watercolour-inspired dripping rose as a giant back tattoo on the singer. The same year, fans also got a glimpse of one of her tiny tats — a small cross — on her collarbone.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber might soon have trouble finding a place for a new tattoo, but that doesn’t stop the “Yummy” singer from getting new body art often and showing off some really cool tattoos.

In 2021, Bieber got inked to celebrate his hit track “Peaches.” It is one of the numerous tiny tattoos which sits on his neck. He turned to celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo of Shamrock Social Club for this. In fact, Bieber and his wife Hailey both got matching tattoos, but she chose a more indistinct place, the inside of her arm.

In September 2020, Bieber took to Instagram to reveal one of his new tattoos. Just two days before his second wedding anniversary, the pop star got a long-stemmed rose neck tattoo. This symbol of their love was also designed by Dr. Woo.

Hailey Bieber

Who said celebrity tattoos only mean striking, bold body art? Trust Hailey Bieber for making a dainty small tattoo grab all the attention.

Right on the heels of their first wedding anniversary, she flaunted her new ink on the ring finger of her left hand. Celebrity tattoo artist MR.K from Bang Bang NYC shared its image, which has the letter J along with a sparkling star. Need we say mushy?

This was followed by the word ‘Beleza,’ Portuguese for ‘beauty,’ which is inked on her neck in a very aesthetic font.

Her right hand also bears a sweet message for her husband. Turning to Dr. Woo, Hailey got the letter B inked just over her little finger. A rollover from Baldwin to Bieber they say. She also has more intricate tattoos on her other fingers (pictured).

The supermodel has honoured her favourite New York City with a small tattoo on her neck — a tiny diamond and New York written with it. A small cross and the word ‘lover’ are also part of her neck tattoos, inked right below her left ear.

Interestingly, it mimics the font of Taylor Swift’s hit album cover but conjectures did the rounds that since Justin was entangled in a feud with Swift at that time, it could be a way to spread love and cheers. Whatever the reason, we totally heart it.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is known to be one of the fittest actors in the Indian film fraternity. Whatever he does, he does it in style — be it his action-packed films or his choice of tattoo.

A true family man, Kumar got his first tattoo in 2007 while shooting in Australia. It was his son, Aarav’s name, on his back. This was followed by the name of his daughter, Nitara, on his right shoulder. The third tattoo that he got was on his left shoulder — his wife Twinkle Khanna’s nickname, Tina.

Mylie Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is among the most needle-friendly celebrities who never leaves an opportunity to get a new tattoo. From covering up tattoos about her ex-boyfriends and partners to getting a spot of new ink for showing love for the people in her life, the “Wrecking Ball” singer doesn’t shy away from flaunting her body art.

Eternalising a sweet memory, Cyrus turned to Dr Woo to get her deceased pet (a sheepdog) Emu’s image inked on her left arm. Right next to it is also the tattoo of her deceased blowfish named Pablow and a crescent moon.

She also paid tribute to her dad Billy Ray Cyrus with a tattoo of his motorcycle on her upper arm. Dr. Woo was yet again the artist of choice, and he created an impeccable replica of the bike.

Months after separating from former husband, Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus got ‘Freedom’ inked across her right knuckle by celebrity tattoo artist Winterstone. However, in a contrasting mood, she got a right upper arm tattoo, which has a heart stabbed with a dagger and reads ‘Rock ‘n’ roll heart.’ Her boyfriend Cody Simpson, too, got inked with her and got a skull and sickle motif.

Varun Dhawan

During the promotions of his 2019 film Kalank, actor Varun Dhawan debuted his tattoo. It is a very subtle one behind his left year — the number 24. The two digits appear in red and black ink, respectively. While Dhawan may not have explicitly mentioned its meaning, it can be guessed that it refers to his date of birth, 24 April 1987.

Kylie Jenner

And it is all red for global fashionista and the youngest of the Jenner sisters, Kylie. The influencer and businesswoman is not new to little tattoos that have some fond personal memories attached to them.

In 2015, she shared an Instagram post flaunting her inked hip. The tattoo reads the phonetic spelling of ‘sanity’ and was created by Bang Bang. It is in sync with another of her red tattoos — a red heart on her elbow — drawn by the same artist.

The following year, she shared another Instagram post. As hawk-eyed fans began to speculate the name on her arm, she put all guesses to rest and clarified that it reads Mary Jo, her grandmother’s name in her grandfather’s handwriting.

Kylie and her beau Travis Scott also have matching tattoos, most of which are related to their daughter, Stormi. From gilded butterflies on their ankles before Stormi’s birth to getting the time of her birth, 4.43, inked on her inner left arm, Kylie Jenner has served major ink goals to tattoo lovers.

Travis Scott

Speaking of celebrity tattoos and Kylie Jenner, you can’t miss star rapper Travis Scott. The matching butterfly foot tattoo is just a tiny one among all the large tattoos with some deep meanings that the “Butterfly Effect” singer has.

In 2019, Scott celebrated his 28th birthday by getting a very special ink art by celebrity tattoo artist Jonboy. Sharing his love for his daughter Stormi, he got her name permanently etched on his arm under a huge lip tattoo. He is also a regular at tattoo artist Scott Campbell’s studio who has created some fascinating art on the rapper’s head and arms ahead of his tour.

Ariana Grande

From Japanese characters to cute motifs for celebrating album successes and award nights, the American singer has an ever-growing collection of tattoos, each of which has a meaning.

For instance, a year after Manchester witnessed one of the most horrifying terrorist attacks at her concert in 2017, where 22 people lost their lives, she got a bumble bee inked on herself. After the incident, the bee became a symbol of solidarity as many tattoo artists and others donated their profits to the families of the victims.

In another instance of the best celebrity tattoos, the “Don’t Call Me Angel” singer revealed a gorgeous creation by tattoo artist Mira Mariah. In 2018, right after bagging the Woman of the Year Award at Billboard’s Women in Music event, Ari covered her left hand with a tattoo featuring celestial bodies like the sun and the moon.

Lady Gaga

Be it for her tattoos or her eclectic avant-garde fashion choice, Lady Gaga knows how to make heads turn. The “Bad Romance” singer has taken to Instagram to flaunt her many tattoos and fans indeed go ‘gaga’ over them.

This incredible woman has a German snippet from Maria Rilke’s Letters to a Young Poet on her left biceps. The tattoo reads, “Confess to yourself in the deepest hour of the night whether you would have to die if you were forbidden to write. Dig deep into your heart, where the answer spreads its roots in your being, and ask yourself solemnly, Must I write?” It also has the date 12/18/1974, the day her aunt passed away even before she was born, as she reportedly shares a special connection with her.

Lady Gaga also eternalised her collaboration with Tony Bennett with a trumpet and music notes on her right arm. The trumpet was designed by Bennett himself. In her ever-growing collection of tattoos, she also has a celebratory token for the 10th anniversary of Haus of Gaga — an ink which reads ‘Haus,’ on the back of her arm.

David Beckham

Speaking of celebrity tattoos, England’s star footballer David Beckham deserves a grand mention. Tattoos of various sizes and forms adorn his entire body, right from his neck to his feet.

Out of them all, two are the sweetest. In 2015, Beckham shared a cute doodle by his daughter Harper Seven, who was just four at the time. The tattoo is a stick figure wearing a dress along with a heart, which the doting dad got inked.

Another memorable tattoo is the ‘99’ inked on his right little finger. It holds a special place as it is the year David and Victoria tied the knot.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Minimalist and aesthetic celebrity tattoos are winning hearts all over social media. And, if you are looking for sweet ways to eternalise your relationships, take cues from Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner and her husband and singer Joe Jonas.

Turner turned to tattoo artist MR.K to get a ‘G’ inked on her finger in remembrance of her grandfather whom she called her ‘hero.’ In another adorable step, she also got the letter ‘W’ tattooed, which is the first letter of her daughter’s name, Willa.

The couple has a few matching tattoos as well. Celebrating their engagement, the two decided to get a special ink. MR.K was the artist again who shared a heart-warming photo of their wrists with the words, “To Infinity & Beyond” from Toy Story.

They have also got the image of their puppy, named Waldo, inked who passed away in a car accident.

Jimin

Jimin Weverse 220629 🐥: it’s been a while. Are you guys are doing well?

I am doing well As you have probably heard the news, we are contributing to bringing 2030 Busan Expo. pic.twitter.com/9trazuOqkA — haru⁷🌿 (@BOMHARU1230) June 28, 2022

K-pop group BTS member Jimin has chosen a special way of honouring his bandmates and their friendship. Raising a toast to the septet, Jimin showed his ‘7’ tattoo on Weverse and ARMY — the boy band’s fanbase — were quick to flood Twitter with their love and appreciation. While sharing a selfie and news about the 2030 Busan Expo, the singer spoke about the tattoo that he got on his index finger.

HyunA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyun Ah (@hyunah_aa)

K-pop idol Kim Hyun-ah, aka HyunA, is not only well known for her music but also some creative tattoos. She is known to have around 25 tattoos, all of which are very special and have fond memories.

One of her most iconic and large ones is the inscription on her shoulder which extends to the back of her neck. It reads a message for her mother, “My mother is the heart that keeps me alive.”

Hero image: Courtesy Justin Bieber/ @justinbieber/ Instagram; David Beckham/ @davidbeckham/ Instagram Featured image: Courtesy Priyanka/ @priyankachopra/ Instagram