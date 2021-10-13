ICYMI the Dale Chihuly: Glass In Bloom exhibition at Gardens by the Bay has come to a close. The major garden exhibition by the award-winning artist ended on 3 October 2021. Those fortunate enough to visit experienced a kaleidoscopic of colours and captivating world of Dale Chihuly.

For those who didn’t manage to catch this exhibition, the good news is that you can now experience it virtually for free. A newly-introduced Virtual Experience component is now allowing people from all over the world to view the extensive collection of the celebrated artist’s works.

A Touch Of Glass

The multi-media artist known for his installations in museums, gardens, and public spaces around the world utilised the verdant tropical setting of Singapore’s iconic Gardens by the Bay for his latest showcase. Dale Chihuly: Glass In Bloom once more presented some iconic works from the artist.

For more than 50 years, Chihuly has pushed the boundaries of glass, reinventing natural and man-made environments with his experiments in light, space, and form. Glass in Bloom is the latest manifestation of the artist’s practice as he reimagined the landscapes of Singapore’s iconic Gardens by the Bay with 25 of his magnificent large-scale installations, as well as more than 80 pedestal sculptures and two-dimensional works.

The works, which have been shipped directly from Seattle and installed on site, marked the first exhibition of its scale to be hosted at Gardens by the Bay. It also marked the first garden in Asia to provide the verdant tropical setting for people in Singapore to experience the stunning works of Chihuly for themselves.

Having been attended by over 500,000 visitors since the start of the exhibition, organisers Hustle & Bustle has launched a Virtual Experience of Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom due to the positive response by the public.

Available for free, this virtual exhibition can be viewed till 31 December 2021. Whether you are an art enthusiast, or someone who did not manage to catch the exhibition in person, this will provide you with an opportunity to appreciate Chihuly’s magnificent artworks.

The Virtual Experience of Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom can be viewed here.

(Featured image: Dale Chihuly, Blue and Purple Boat, 2006. Gardens by the Bay, Singapore, installed 2021 © Chihuly Studio)