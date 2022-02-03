Artist Julie Zhu Marks The Birth Of Le Le, The Panda With Digital Art Exhibit And NFTs

While non-fungible tokens or NFTs, featuring bored apes, blurry aliens, cats and public figures, are some of the hottest trendsetters in the digital world, the latest entrant in this group is the adorable panda.

Famous Chinese artist Julie Zhu has collaborated with a Singapore-based purveyor, Gallery 1819, and will release NFTs to mark the birth of Le Le, the first panda cub born in Singapore.

Here’s what we know so far about the NFT collection

The concept

Le Le is the first panda cub born at the Singapore Zoo in August 2021. To commemorate its birth, Julie Zhu and Gallery 1819 joined hands for a collection of 10 panda-themed NFTs, which is rightly termed Pandamonium. It will be a solo exhibition, running from 28 January to 22 February at Singapore’s Tan Boon Liat Building’s gallery.

The digital art features adorable panda motifs, sporting bow ties, with neon outlines. Not just that, these pandas can also be seen dancing on the screen.

For the collection, Zhu was inspired by one of her own previous ink paintings of a panda wearing a bow tie, which she created on rice paper, and named it Mr Right. The painting will also be a part of the exhibition.

The exhibition

Interested people can buy physical art pieces made by Zhu and the digital NFTs will be auctioned. The official website of Gallery 1819 further explains the concept as, “This is the first of its kind to experience art physicality and digitality fused in the aspect of an art piece. Being able to create your own digital space and own your favourite works in the physical world and the digital world is a dream come true. Place the physical artwork in the comfort of your own home while boasting it online on your metaverse space as an NFT.”

The gem in the physical collection is the painting that is around 1.7 metres long and features 100 pandas painted on rice paper in Chinese ink. It shows each panda doing its own thing, whereas one panda, who’s at the centre, is Le Le.

The NFT craze

NFTs have taken the world by storm. Celebrities and public figures alike are rushing to invest their hard-earned money in these digital assets. One of the latest names that made headlines was Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who bought a Bored Ape NFT for 500 ETH or US$ 1.3 million (approximately SG$ 17,52,660) which was way more than the market price for it.

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Gallery1819.com)