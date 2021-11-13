KAWS: HOLIDAY Singapore is finally here!

Internationally-celebrated artist KAWS has unveiled a colossal 42-metre artwork of his signature character, COMPANION, in Singapore today. Working with long-time collaborator AllRightsReserved, the artwork depicts the character in a reclined position embracing a miniature version of itself. You can check it out on The Float @ Marina Bay, set against Singapore’s stunning cityscape.

Following its exciting global tour in Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, Japan, Outer Space, and the United Kingdom, this marks the seventh stop for KAWS’ HOLIDAY, as part of its goal to promote public appreciation of the arts. Supported by Singapore Tourism Board, the marks KAWS’ first trip to the Lion City.

KAWS: HOLIDAY SINGAPORE is on display from today through 21 November 2021, opening from 2pm to 9pm daily. It opens to the public from 14 November. Visitors can take in the view Singapore’s bustling city hub with COMPANION on The Float @ Marina Bay, the world’s largest floating stage and home to many monumental events in Singapore.

Additionally those who want to bring back a memento or two, can also check out the KAWS: HOLIDAY SINGAPORE Collection. Available from today, the collection features a series of limited-edition collectibles commemorating COMPANION’S journey.

This includes a 10.5-inch long COMPANION vinyl figure that comes in brown, grey and black as well as limited-edition camping sets, tank top and fan. These items will be available only on DDT Store while stock lasts.

(Featured image:YK3 @yk)