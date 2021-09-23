The world’s leading online destination for men’s style, Mr Porter has once again expanded its repertoire with the launch of a new multi-brand capsule collection. Curated to showcase designers along with their distinctive craft techniques and skills, Mr Porter Art/Craft made its debut on 20 September on the platform.

Featuring 194 pieces from 26 brands, Mr Porter Art/Craft features prominent brands such as The Elder Statesman, KAPITAL, Our Legacy, Missoni, and Gallery Dept. Each brand was provided an open brief to interpret what Art/Craft means to them.

Showcasing Craftsmanship

The collection features items made with upcycled fabrics, recycled/repurposed materials, natural dyes, artist collaborations, and vintage processing. For consumers, the capsule features a range of bespoke, limited-run, and “one of one” items from the likes of BODE, Greg Lauren, Duffy and PROLETA RE ART, among others.

Many brands have used a blend of these craft techniques to create truly unique pieces. Art/Craft further cements Mr Porter’s place as the leading online destination for men’s fine jewellery, with five new brands added to the growing roster as part of the collection.

Each brand has created a range of limited or exclusive pieces, such as a 17ct diamond bracelet from SHAY to a gold and locally sourced blue iolite “Trillion” bracelet by Fernando Jorge.

“We are delighted to launch Art/Craft, a curated selection of brands who have created an array of distinct, exclusive pieces through the lens of their unique DNA, just for Mr Porter,” expressed Sam Kershaw, Buying Director.

“Each brand was tasked with an open brief to create something truly special to them, and I’m thrilled to see the methods they used to story-tell their pieces. Fine jewellery has a large presence in Art/Craft, an area of rapid growth and focus for us – and I’m excited to provide our global customers with interesting and hard to find brands, who produce products with genuine individuality and longevity.”

Art/Craft is now available on the platform with 194 products across ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories, fine jewellery, and homeware, of which, 164 are fully exclusive to Mr Porter. Check out the collection here.

(Images: Mr Porter)