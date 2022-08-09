If you happen to go unto Netflix today, you’ll find the platform looking a little different.

In celebration of National Day, the world’s largest streaming platform has added a uniquely Singaporean touch to its service. Roping in local illustrator Caleb Tan, Netflix is showcasing a slice of the little red dot as part of the Singapore, Now Streaming collection, now available on the streamer.

The artwork showcases Singapore’s diverse melting pot of cultures and races, while capturing life on the tropical island and the iconic quirks of the people that call it home. This includes the nation’s shared love of bubble tea, to the iconic dragon-shaped playground built in the 1970s that formed a large part of the locals’ childhood.

“With this project with Netflix, I get to express my personal reflection on what symbolizes Singapore,” explains Caleb “Bucketcaleb” Tan. “It is pretty incredible to see first-hand how fast things are moving. This little red dot has become a platform for the world stage, and who knows what we’re capable of in the next 57 years?”

Singapore, Now Streaming Collection

Caleb Tan’s artwork adorning the Netflix platform isn’t the only dose of local flavour Singaporeans are getting. Local subscribers will also get to explore over 100 Singapore-made films, series and documentaries as part of the Singapore, Now Streaming collection.

Subscribers can tune into shows and programs such as The Little Nyonya, Under One Roof, Singapore Gaga, Beijing to Moscow: Season 1 and more. The full Singapore, Now Streaming collection can be viewed here.

Also as part of the National Day celebrations, Netflix has also put a Singlish spin on some its beloved titles on their social media platforms.

(Images: Netflix)